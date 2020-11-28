Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals 2020

This year's holiday shopping season is upon us. 2020 has been full of surprises, including a mass shift to remote work for much of the world. For many people now hunkering down in their homes, finding the best gaming laptop or best ultrabooks has become crucial for both productivity and escaping via entertainment.



That's why we're keeping an up-to-date list of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals we can find around the web, in case you're looking to upgrade or don't have a laptop of your own yet.

On this page, you can find bargains on all kinds of systems, from powerful gaming rigs to low-cost systems for kids to the slimmest ultraportables.

For more savings, check out our lists of best Cyber Monday tech deals overall, best Cyber Monday monitor deals, best Cyber Monday SSD deals, best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals and best Cyber Monday Raspberry Pi deals.

Cyber Monday Laptop Deal Tips

Ultrabook, gaming or budget? Pick a laptop deal that meets your needs.

Pick a laptop deal that meets your needs. Screen size matters: 13-14 inch laptops are most portable. Most gaming laptops are 15 inches. Anything about 15 won't fit on your laptop.

13-14 inch laptops are most portable. Most gaming laptops are 15 inches. Anything about 15 won't fit on your laptop. Resolution: 4K is sharp but eats more battery and requires more graphics power for gaming. 1080p is the sweet spot for most people.

Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals Overall

Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Chip: was $1,299, now $1,199 at B&H

Apple's acclaimed M1-powered 13.3-inch MacBook Pro brings the Arm chip architecture to the masses, and it is now also getting its first Cyber Monday treatment with this surprising deal.

View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 2060, 144 Hz: was $1099, now $799 at Walmart

This 15.6-inch gaming rig is ready to play games that have ray tracing thanks to its RTX 2060 GPU. It also has a 144 Hz, 1080 display, Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and both a 256GB SSD and a 1TB hard drive.View Deal

AMD Ryzen ASUS ZenBook 14: was $899, now $729 at Newegg

With an AMD R7 3700U CPU, 16 GB of DDR4, 1 TB PCIe SSD and Windows 10 Pro, this is one powerful 14-inch ultraportable. Use code BFRDAY73 to get this deal.View Deal

HP Gaming Laptop w/ Ryzen 5, GTX 1650: $699 $449 at Best Buy

This HP Pavilion Gaming laptop features a Ryzen 5 4600H CPU, a GTX 1650 graphics card, a 1920 x 1080 screen, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM.View Deal

Gateway GWTN141: was $699, now $449 at Walmart

Gateway may be a brand from the past, but this Walmart-exclusive laptop packs 16GB of RAM, an Ice Lake Core i5 CPU and an FHD screen for a pretty insane discounted price. And it comes in four colors.View Deal

Acer 15.6" ConceptD 7 Laptop: was $2149 , now $1749 @B&H

This laptop from Acer features an Intel Core i7 processor. It has 16GB of memory and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop: was $899 , now $849 @Newegg

This laptop has a display with an FHD resolution. It comes with an Intel Core i5 processor and GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. It has 16GB of DDR4 and a 512GB internal SSD. This deal comes with a free Intel Software Bonus Bundle.View Deal

MSI GL75 Leopard: was $1499, now $1299 @Newegg

This laptop has an Intel Core i7 processor, GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of memory and a 512GB internal SSD. The display is 17.3-inches across and has a refresh rate of 144Hz. Use the promo code 4STUDENT to get this price.View Deal

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop: was $959.99, now $849.99 at Dell

This entry-level gaming notebook sports a 10th Gen H-series Intel processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, which should get you medium to high settings depending on the game.View Deal

XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1709, now $1499 @Dell

The XPS 13 is $310 off via Dell. It has a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 15GB of RAM and a 512GB internal SSD. It comes with Windows 10 Pro 64-bit pre-installed.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad T490S: was $2759, now $1099 @Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad T490S is another ThinkPad deal with slightly older parts. This laptop has an Intel Core i7-8665U Processor with vPro, integrated Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's a good choice if you want a ThinkPad on the cheap, and you can snag it for $989 with coupon code THINKSEMI.View Deal

Best Deals on Gaming Laptops

Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 2060, 144 Hz: was $1099, now $799 at Walmart

This 15.6-inch gaming rig is ready to play games that have ray tracing thanks to its RTX 2060 GPU. It also has a 144 Hz, 1080 display, Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and both a 256GB SSD and a 1TB hard drive.View Deal

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop: was $959.99, now $849.99 at Dell

This entry-level gaming notebook sports a 10th Gen H-series Intel processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, which should get you medium to high settings depending on the game.View Deal

Best Deals on Ultraportable Laptops

AMD Ryzen ASUS ZenBook 14: was $899, now $699 at Newegg

With an AMD R7 3700U CPU, 16 GB of DDR4, 1 TB PCIe SSD and Windows 10 Pro, this is one powerful 14-inch ultraportable. Use code BFRDAY73 to get this deal.View Deal

Acer 15.6" ConceptD 7 Laptop: was $2149 , now $1749 @B&H

This laptop from Acer features an Intel Core i7 processor. It has 16GB of memory and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1709, now $1499 @Dell

The XPS 13 is $310 off via Dell. It has a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 15GB of RAM and a 512GB internal SSD. It comes with Windows 10 Pro 64-bit pre-installed.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad T490S: was $2759, now $1099 @Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad T490S is another ThinkPad deal with slightly older parts. This laptop has an Intel Core i7-8665U Processor with vPro, integrated Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's a good choice if you want a ThinkPad on the cheap, and you can snag it for $989 with coupon code THINKSEMI.View Deal

Best Deals on Budget Laptops