Best Newegg Black Friday Deals 2019

Amazon may be the world's largest retailer, but if you're shopping for PC components, accessories, peripherals or other computer stuff, Newegg is often the better destination. Newegg not only frequently has better prices than Amazon, but it also has better quality user reviews and navigation that makes it easier to find very-specific components.

Like Amazon, Newegg is now in full black friday tech deals mode with sales on everything from SSDs to graphics cards to prebuilt gaming desktops and laptops. With hundreds of items discounted, it can be hard for consumers to separate the wheat from the chafe. Below, we've listed our current favorites.

MSI GL65 Laptop (Core i5 / GTX 1650): was $799 now $649

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop features a Core i5-9300H CPU, a GTX 1650 GPU, a 1080p display, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. That should provide more than enough performance to play major PC games at decent settings. This price reflects a $50 discount and a $100 rebate.View Deal

XPG Gammix S5 1TB PCIe: was $129, now $89

This 1TB PCIe card from XPG has a read/write speed of 2100/1500 MB/s. It uses a PCI-Express 3.0 x4 interface. Right now, you can buy one on Newegg for more than 30% off.View Deal

Vilros Raspberry Pi 4 (4GB) Starter Kit: was $102 now $89

Raspberry Pis make great gifts, but they're even better when they come with all the accessories. This kit includes a 4GB Raspberry Pi 4 B, an aluminum case, a power supply, a microHDMI to HDMI cable, heatsinks, a 32GB microSD card and a getting started guide.View Deal

Corsair Crystal Series 680X RGB Case: was $269 now $199

This top-rated, mid-tower has great performance to match its stunning looks. The chassis features three tempered glass panels and three 120mm RGB fans. In our tests, it was quieter and cooler than competitors in its class.View Deal

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite: was $199, now $149

The Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite board supports both 3rd and 2nd Gen Ryzen chips as well as Ryzen chips with Radeon Vega Graphics. It works with RGB Fusion via a series of LEDs throughout the board. It's available on Newegg with a $20 rebate card, taking the final price down to $149.View Deal

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC2 Ultra 8GB: was $879, now $679

The EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC2 Ultra card comes with 8GB of GDDR6 and features RGB LEDs. This card usually retails for over $800. To get this deal, you'll need the promo code VGAPCJP535. There's an additional $40 rebate card, taking the total price down to $679.View Deal

ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT 8 GB Taichi: was $479, now $439

The ASRock Radeon RX5700 XT comes with 8Gb of GDDR6. It has 2 HDMI 2.0 ports and 4 Display Port 1.4 slots. This card usually sells for $479, but you can get one for $40 off currently on Newegg.View Deal

LG 32" QHD Borderless Monitor: was $649, now $409

This 144Hz LG monitor spans 32" across. It has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and supports Nvidia G-Sync technology. The stand can be adjusted for height and swivel.View Deal

ROSEWILL NEON K51 Keyboard: was $59, now $19

This RGB gaming keyboard is labeled as a mechanical hybrid—but be aware that it is not a mechanical keyboard. It uses a "mechanical typing feel membrane". It usually sells for $60, but you can grab one on Newegg right now for $19.

Rosewill 750W Power Supply: was $119, now $59

This PSU is currently available for 33% off on Newegg. It's a 750W 12V power supply built for a full ATX tower—measuring in at 3.36" x 5.91" x 6.30".View Deal