Custom GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPUs Start At $1,800 Overseas

In the lead-up to Nvidia's speculated GeForce RTX 3070 Ti announcement, overseas retailers have slowly started listing custom models from the chipmaker's partners. Given the rumored specifications, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti may deserve a spot on the list of best graphics cards on the market, but the price has to be right. Unfortunately, that might not be the case at launch.

Curiously, LambdaTek was one of the first retailers to list custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards on its online store. The company (via momomo_us) has once again updated its product catalog to include a trio of custom GeForce RTX 3070 Ti models from MSI.

Although LambdaTek has a good reputation, we have to keep in mind that this might be placeholder pricing. We recommend the usual precautions when it comes to pricing for unreleased hardware. Furthermore, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti's MSRP is unknown, and word on the street is that Nvidia hasn't even communicated it to reviewers. A such, we likely won't know the official price tag until the day of the announcement. Therefore, LambdaTek's pricing is in no way an indication of the final street price.

MSI's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards found their way into LambdaTek's U.K. website. As usual, we've converted the pre-VAT prices from pounds to dollars for quick comparisons.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Pricing

Vendor Graphics Card Part Number Price MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Suprim X 8G V505-008R $2,025 MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming X Trio 8G V505-009R $1,958 MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Ventus 3X 8G OC V505-007R $1,824

LambdaTek added three MSI SKUs, one each from the brand's Suprim, Gaming and Ventus product lines. For now, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Ventus 3X 8G OC appears to be the cheapest option at $1,824. On the contrary, the flagship GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Suprim X 8G could end up costing a small fortune in the range of $2,025.

For comparison, LambdaTek sells the GeForce RTX 3070 versions of the Suprim X, Gaming X Trio and Ventus 3X OC series for $1,036, $956 and $915, respectively. Therefore, the corresponding GeForce RTX 3070 Ti variants are up to twice as expensive. It's unclear if this pricing follows the manufacturer's MSRP, or if it's just a sneaky markup on the retailer's part.

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (Image credit: LambdaTek)

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 rivals the Radeon RX 6700 XT, while the faster GeForce RTX 3080 battles the Radeon RX 6800 XT. Presently, the chipmaker doesn't have an answer for AMD's Radeon RX 6800 that comes with a $579 MSRP. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, which slides in between the GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3080, should give Nvidia the competitive edge in the sub-$600 category. Of course, that's in an ideal world where we can still find graphics cards anywhere near the MSRP.

Nvidia has scheduled its Computex 2021 keynote for May 31 and has begun teasing what appears to be a new Ampere graphics card. All the rumors up to now point to the probability of Nvidia announcing both the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti at the same time. We'll find out tomorrow.