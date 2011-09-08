Deals for September 7: 15.6" Dell Inspiron i7 $724.99

Top Deals

15.6" Dell Inspiron 15R-2nd Gen Core i7-2630QM 2GHz Quad-core Laptop w/6GB RAM, 640GB HDD & 1GB GeForce GT525M for $724.99 with free shipping (normally 1,183.99 - use coupon code 4J4XPNDZ1PKR2B).

Nook Color Android-based eBook reader (Refurbished) for $149.99 with free shipping.

3" Touchscreen Kodak Playtouch Zi10 Video Camera (Chrome) for $99.95 with free shipping (normally $179).

Laptops:

18.4" Toshiba Qosmio X505-Q8100X Core i5-2410M 2.3GHz Dual-core Laptop w/4GB RAM, 500GB HDD & 1.5GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX460M for $1,059 with free shipping (normally $1,169 - use coupon code BUYDIGCLUB30).

15.6" Toshiba Satellite P750-BT4G22 Core i7-2630QM 2GHz Quad-core Laptop w/6GB RAM, 640GB HDD, 1GB GeForce GT540M & Backlit Keyboard for $899 with free shipping (normally $1,239).

15.6" Dell Inspiron 15R-2nd Gen Core i7-2630QM 2GHz Quad-core Laptop w/6GB RAM, 640GB HDD & 1GB GeForce GT525M for $724.99 with free shipping (normally 1,183.99 - use coupon code 4J4XPNDZ1PKR2B).

15.6" Lenovo ThinkPad W520 Core i7 mobile workstation [Dual-core $1107 | Quad-core $1283] (use 12% coupon code).

15.6" Dell Precision M4600 Core i7-2720QM 2.2GHz Quad-core Mobile Workstation w/8GB RAM, 500GB 7200RPM HDD, 2GB Quadro 2000M, 3-year warranty for $1,799 with free shipping (normally $2,218).

14" Lenovo IdeaPad Y470 "Sandy Bridge" Laptop [Core i3 $615 | Core i5 $679 | Core i7 + Blu-ray $879] (use 20% coupon code).

13.3" Lenovo IdeaPad Z370 "Sandy Bridge" Laptop [Core i3 $535 | Core i5 $599].

Desktops:

23" Dell Inspiron One 2305 All-in-one Desktop PC [Base $599 | Touch $699 | Touch + Blu-ray + Creative speakers $774 | Quad-core + Blu-ray $849].

21.5" HP Omni All-in-One 200t LED 1080p Desktop w/ Free 4GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive Upgrades for $519.99 with free shipping (use $30 coupon code).

Dell XPS 8300 Quad-core Desktop [Core i7 + 8GB RAM $749 | Core i7 + 24" UltraSharp $999 | Core i7 + 12GB RAM + Blu-ray + 24" LED LCD $1,049] (use respective coupon code).

Dell Vostro 260 "Sandy Bridge" Mini Tower [Core i3 $359 | Core i3 + 24" Monitor $510 | Core i5 $494 | Core i5 + 24" LCD Monitor $645].

HP Pavilion Elite h8xt Core i7-2600 3.4GHz Desktop PC w/Beats Audio & Blu-ray for $799.99 with free shipping (normally $1,049.99 - use coupon code).

Computing Hardware & Peripherals:

Logitech K320 Wireless Keyboard for $15.99 (normally $29.99 - use coupon code logi_k321_9711).

JBL Duet III Stereo Speaker System for $69.99 with free shipping (normally $99).

Dell 2350dn Monochrome Laser Printer for $179.99 with free shipping (normally $299.99 - use 40% coupon code).

24" Dell UltraSharp U2412M 1920 x 1200 LED-backlit IPS panel LCD Monitor for $339 with free shipping (normally $399).

Gaming:

Amazon Video Game Sale: Buy a Game, Get a Game 50% Off (Xbox 360, PS3, Wii, DS, and PSP).

Best Buy PC Game Sale (BioShock 2, Prototype, & more) at discounted prices.

Walmart's Two Game Bundles for Xbox 360, PS3, Wii, and more.

Dead Rising 2 Collector's Edition [PS3] for $19.99 with free shipping (normally $30).

Dead Rising 2 Off the Record (PS3, Xbox 360) for $29.99 with free shipping (normally $39.99).

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars (Wii, Xbox 360, & PS3) for $19.99 (normally $25).

Home Entertainment:

55" Sony BRAVIA KDL-55EX500 120Hz 1080p LCD HDTV for $1,100 (normally $1195 - use coupon code LXD41599.

46" Sony NSX-46GT1 Internet LED HDTV for $800 (normally $998 - use coupon code XCD41506.

46" Sony Bravia KDL-46EX720 1080p 240Hz 3D LED HDTV for $900 (normally $1,098 - use coupon code LYB41428).

46" Sony KDL-46HX729 3D 1080p 240Hz LED HDTV for $1,120 (normally $1,345 - use coupon code EQZ41524).

Insignia NS-BRDVD4 Blu-ray Disc Player (Refurbished) for $40 (normally $80).

Movies:

Scarface Limited Edition Steelbook [Blu-ray + Digital Copy] for $20 with free shipping (normally $27).

Married With Children: Complete Series (DVD) for 39 with free shipping (normally $66).

Scream Five-Film Set (Scream 1-3 + Two Documentaries) [Blu-ray] for $20 with free shipping (normlly $26).

The Office: Season Seven [Blu-ray] for $38 with free shipping (normally $45).

Final Destination Collection: 4 Film Favorites on DVD for $7 with free shipping (normally $11).

Phones & Tablets:

10.1" Motorola Xoom Dual-Core Android Tablet [$454 WiFi | $399 Refurb WiFi | $279 CPO 4G].

ASUS Eee Pad Transformer Tablet with Android 3.0 [16GB $374 | 32GB $458].

Acer Iconia Tab A500 Tegra 2 Android 3.0 Tablet [16GB $364 | 32GB $434].

Nook Color Android-based eBook reader (Refurbished) for $149.99 with free shipping.

Sony Ericsson Xperia X8 3G Android Phone Unlocked (White or Black) for $159.99 with free shipping.

4.3" HTC Sensation 4G 1.2GHz dual-core Android Smartphone [w/new 2-year T-Mobile contract] for $99.99 with free shipping (normally $149.99).

Hosting & Domains:

New .com domain for just $0.99 with free private registration at 1&1.

Personal Portables and Cameras:

3" Touchscreen Kodak Playtouch Zi10 Video Camera (Chrome) for $99.95 with free shipping (normally $179).

16GB Kingston WID/16GBZ Wi-Drive iOS Device Wireless Flash Storage for $99 with free shipping (normally $119).

Apps:

Instant Heart Rate (iOS) for $0 (normally $1).

VegetarianFoodMaster (iOS) for $0 (normally $1).

Groove (iPad) for $2 (normally $4).

Spinballs (Android App) for $0 (normally $2).

GrooVe IP (Android) for $2 (normally $5).

Cool Stuff:

Project Flow 2011 Main Session and Pre-Conference Workshop Pass for $0.

Juicy Pear Italian Ice (from Rita's) for $0.

Houlihan's Appetizer for $0.

Two Snickers for $0.