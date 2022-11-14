European Retailers Slap Premiums on Nvidia RTX 4080 Graphics Cards

Last week, we got the first sniff of US pricing for Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards at retail. The signs weren’t great, and it looks like it will be difficult for consumers to buy many models close to the MSRP this Wednesday (Nov 16 release date). However, we have started to see the first European prices emerge over the weekend, and it is looking significantly worse there, with the cheapest model listed costing £1,166 ($1,368) before VAT.

For a sampling of RTX 4080 prices, we have checked popular tech retailers in Denmark, France, and the UK and compared them with Microcenter US pricing. All the retailers we checked had the Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 available among their cheaper SKUs, and the most expensive option at all the retailers sampled was the Asus ROG Strix RTX 4080 OC Edition.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Denmark, Proshop France, InfoMax UK, Box USA, Microcenter Asus TUF RTX 4080 11.299,00 kr. ($1,566) €1,430 ( $1,474) £1,166 ($1,368) $1,199 Asus Strix RTX 4080 OC 11.752,00 kr ($1,629.20) €1,775 ($1,830) £1,375 ($1,614) $1,549

(Image credit: Future)

Remember, Nvidia’s stated GeForce RTX 4080 MSRP is $1,199, and the MSRP of the flagship RTX 4090 is $1,599. We have used the European prices with sales tax removed, before applying today’s USD exchange rate.

If we consider the above, the US prices are the best, by some margin, followed by UK pricing. Buyers in the Eurozone can easily pick the cheapest fellow EU country without any fuss regarding additional duty or import taxes. At the moment, France looks like it has the best pricing in Euros, but we couldn’t find any retailers in neighboring countries like Spain, Germany, or Italy offering indicative pricing for the RTX 4080 series.

To remind readers of the specs and estimated capabilities of the GeForce RTX 4080, it is powered by the AD103 GPU, which has about 60% fewer transistors than the AD102 inside the RTX 4090. As well as having considerably lower CUDA, Tensor, and RT core counts, the RTX 4080 16GB has 8GB less VRAM and a narrower memory bus, too. We'll have tested performance figures to share shortly, but Nvidia’s pre-release marketing numbers and leaks point to the RTX 4080 16GB still consistently offering a major performance uplift of the previous-gen RTX 3090 Ti.