Gigabyte's Aorus Z390 PRO Wifi Is on Sale in the UK With 25% Off

The Gigabyte Z390 PRO Wifi is the perfect pairing for any K series processor

A high-spec Z390 Intel board for £151

If you’re going to invest in a high performance Intel CPU (like this awesome Intel Core i5-9600K deal), you’ll really want a high quality motherboard to go with it. For Intel’s mainstream desktop platform, that means a board with the Z390 chipset. Handily, Gigabyte’s excellent Aorus Z390 PRO WIFI has just hit its lowest ever price on Amazon UK.

A cut-down variant of Gigabyte’s Z390 Aorus Master, the Gigabyte Aorus Z390 PRO WIFI is aimed pretty squarely at gamers. Some of the fancier features include 12+1 power delivery via an Intersil ISL69138 PWM 7-phase controller, extensive cooling for critical components such as your M.2 PCIe SSDs, and of course a plethora of LED lighting options too.

The latter, in fact, is divided into four customizable zones - the audio circuit separation line, the rear panel cover, the RAM slots and the main Z390 chipset heatsink. So, this board doesn’t just perform, it looks great doing it.



● The Gigabyte Aorus Z390 PRO WIFI motherboard is available now from amazon.co.uk for £151.37 (25% off RRP)

Other highlights include a total of three full-length PCIe 3.0 slots with support for two-way Nvidia SLI graphics and three-way AMD Crossfire. The top two slots sport steel armour reinforcement and are hooked directly into the CPU, while the bottom full-length slot is wired up to the Z390 chipset and limited to x4 speeds. As for storage, there are six SATA ports plus a pair of quad-lane M.2 PCIe slots to satisfy all your storage needs.

Specifications

Chipset Intel Z390 Socket LGA1151 CPU Support Intel 8th and 9th Power Delivery 12+1 Memory Support 4x DDR4 up to 128GB + 4,266 MHz Max Networking Intel 9560 802.11ac Wave 2 Wi-Fi, Intel I219-V Gigabit Ethernet Expansion 2x PCIe 3.0 x16, 1x PCIe 3.0 x4, 3x PCIe 3.0 x1 Storage 6x SATA 6Gbps, 2x M.2 PCIe X4 Rear I/O 5x USB 3.1 Type A, 1x USB 3.1 Type C, 4x USB 2.0 Type A, HDMI 1.4, Gigabit Lan, 5.1 Audio, Optical Out

The Z390 PRO Wifi has more RGB than you could throw thermal paste at

Anything else…?

It may not be Christmas, it may not be Black Friday, or even Amazon Prime day, yet there’s still more goodies to have with this beauty. As the name suggests, the Gigabyte Aorus Z390 PRO WIFI comes complete with a high performance Intel 9560 802.11ac Wave 2 Wi-Fi module, plus an Intel I219-V gigabit ethernet controller for speedy network performance. As for built-in ports, you get two USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A, one USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C, three USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A and four USB 2.0 ports.

For the record, the Gigabyte Aorus Z390 PRO WIFI’s 12+1 power delivery makes for good overclocking headroom too, so it’s a good choice to pair with any unlocked K Series Intel processors. It also happens to be one of the fastest booting Z390 boards on the market. If you like a PC that gets up and running quickly, the Gigabyte Aorus Z390 PRO WIFI is a great choice.

Image Credits: Tom's Hardware / Gigabyte