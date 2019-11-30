Our Favorite 4K Curved Monitor Is $400 for Cyber Monday

If your graphics card’s got the power to handle 4K gaming, the experience is a celebrated boost from playing at FHD or even QHD resolution. Finding a 4K monitor that’s curved and a larger size for less than $500 is a challenge.
But as Cyber Monday tech deals are flooding in, the Samsung 32" UR59C surpasses that dream with a recent price drop to $400.
Samsung 32” UR59C - was $500, now $400
The Samsung 32” UR59C (LU32R590CWNXZA) is currently our favorite in the 4K curved category. It sold for for $500 when it debuted and has been spotted for as low $440. But at $400 it’s currently at its lowest price ever and a steal for a 4K curved display in this size.View Deal
The UR59C currently sits on our Best 4K Gaming Monitors page as our favorite curved panel packing 3840 x 2160 pixels that we’ve tested. In our Samsung UR59C review, we appreciated the visible productivity boost its 1500mm curvature provided, whether gaming or working in Windows 10.
Take note, however, that the monitor isn’t geared toward super-competitive gamers seeking the utmost speed. Unlike the best gaming monitors, which sport refresh rates of 144Hz or higher, the UR59C’s refresh rate is just 60Hz. That’s paired with a 4ms (GTG) response time. Although, it doesn’t come with screen-tearing AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync, its overdrive was effective when we gamed on it. We even enjoyed tear-free gaming with no input lag when using a 1080 Ti graphics card.
If you’re not a highly competitive gamer, the UR59C is a fantastic way to break into the world of high resolution on a budget but still get a VA panel with fantastic picture and accurate colors.