Razer’s Lancehead TE Gaming Mouse is on Sale for Just $35 (56% off)

Don’t get me wrong, there’s nothing quite like finding that perfect mouse that fits beautifully to the shape of your right hand. With good design, a proper thumb rest, good ergonomic lines, and plenty of easily accessible buttons to make your gaming life a breeze. However, would you be surprised if I told you that you can achieve the same level of comfort with an ambidextrous mouse too?

Cyber Monday may be coming to an end, but Razer’s Lancehead TE, one such mouse, is currently on sale at Amazon for just $35, that’s 56% off its retail price and it’s a killer mouse. Complete with Razer’s Impressive 5G Optical Sensor, and a bevy of buttons. For those willing to put in the time and the patience, and are enamored by its flowing design, it’s a fantastic solution to all of your mouse woes. As a right-handed palm grip guy, I actively used this mouse and its wireless cousin (albeit in Wired mode) as my daily drivers for well over six months of my working/gaming career. In fact I only swapped mice because I left that company and came to work for Tom’s Hardware instead.

And if the TE isn't to your fancy you can also pick up the wired one too, although it's not as cheap as it was when we listed it four days back, it's still available for an impressive $60.

Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition Gaming Mouse: was $80, now $35

Complete with ambidextrous design, 9 programmable buttons, 107Gs of weight, durable mechanical switches, and Razer’s 5G optical sensor, this mouse is a killer for those looking to balance style with performance. View Deal

Razer Lancehead Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $120, now $60

Complete with Razer’s 5G Advanced Laser sensor, 9 programmable buttons, ambidextrous design and 50 hour battery life the Lancehead Wireless is no slouch on the gaming floor. View Deal

You’ll have to pick up this little beauty soon though, as it’s only on sale for the next 1-2 hours (the TE not the Wireless edition)! But honestly, if you’re a right-handed palmy, I can guarantee you won’t be disappointed with either of these mice.

