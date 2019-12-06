Samsung 860 QVO 1TB SSD Still on Sale for $87

Many of the best Cyber Monday deals are in the rear window, but here's one that remains live and extremely compelling. Amazon is offering the 1TB Samsung 860 EVO for just $87, an all-time low. That's 8 cents per GB and $42 below its $129 regular price.

There are probably cheaper 1TB drives on sale this holiday season, but this is a Samsung. And, for many users, Samsung is the most reputable name in solid-state storage.

The Samsung 860 QVO uses Samsung's 64-layer QLC V-NAND Technology and provides rated read and write speeds of 550 MBps and 520 MBps, both of which are typical for SATA SSDs.

This SSD features a SATA 6 Gb/s interface with Samsung V-NAND Technology and read and write speeds of 550Mb/s and 520Mb/s. It is now at an all-time Amazon low.View Deal

We did a full review of the Samsung 860 QVO when it first came out and we found that it offers very solid performance for a SATA drive. It also has an AES 256-bit hardware encryption that allows it to protect your data using Windows BitLocker, without slowing down. It also works with Samsung's helpful Magician SSD toolbox software.

