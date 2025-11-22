Grab a Black Friday deal on a 4TB SSD for 5 cents per GB while they last – 8TB models as low as 7 cents per GB

We've seen a lot of great deals and sales on SSDs in recent months; however, larger forces, like tariffs and geopolitical issues, threaten to push prices higher in the coming months. In fact, it appears that shortages driven by AI data centers could persist for the coming decade. That means prices will go up significantly in the near future. However, now it's Black Friday, and time to find that winning SSD deal.

Luckily, for now, there are significant discounts available on 4TB and 8TB SSD models, which continue to offer prices of 5 cents per GB on the best-value drives and 6 cents per GB for a more premium 8TB drive.

Below, we list all the current 4TB and 8TB PCIe 4 and PCIe 5 SSDs we could find for sale, and we keep this list updated regularly. Many of these drives also make an appearance on our list of the Best SSDs, and you'll find plenty of other deals on smaller, more affordable SSDs in our Best SSD deals 2025 hub.

When buying an SSD, the drive you choose not to buy can be the most important decision you make — there's an entire constellation of subpar knock-offs that can and often do fail rather quickly, taking your data with them. You can rest assured that these SSDs on our list are worth buying - we don't list bargain-basement drives that could threaten the safety of your data: We select deals based on our in-depth knowledge, gained from years of thorough reviews, expansive benchmarks, and extensive historical price analysis.

You can peruse the list below and click on the bold blue price text in the table to see the deals:

Swipe to scroll horizontally 4TB SSDs Drive Price Cost Per GB Read Speed Write Speed Samsung 990 Evo Plus $239 $0.05 7,250 MB/s 6,300 MB/s WD Blue SN5000 $259 $0.06 5,500 MB/s 5,500 MB/s Silicon Power UD90 $289 $0.07 5,000 MB/s 4,800 MB/s TeamGroup MP44 $291 $0.07 7,400 MB/s 6,900 MB/s Crucial P3 Plus $315 $0.07 5,000 MB/s 5,000 MB/s Samsung 990 Pro $319 $0.07 7,450 MB/s 6,900 MB/s WD Black SN7100 $329 $0.08 7,250 MB/s 6,900 MB/s WD Black SN850X $336 $0.08 7,300 MB/s 6,600 MB/s Kingston Fury Renegade $337 $0.08 7,300 MB/s 7,000 MB/s Crucial T705 $369 $0.08 14,100 MB/s 12,600 MB/s Crucial T710 $379 $0.09 14,900 MB/s 13,800 MB/s Samsung 9100 Pro $392 $0.09 14,800 MB/s 13,400 MB/s

What if you want to take the next step up? You can grab an 8TB SSD for as little as $0.06 per GB. The best choice here is the WD Black SN850X, a PCIe 4.0 drive that reads and writes at about 7,200 MB/s. That drive is one of the best of the bunch, and it's selling at an all-time low price.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 8TB SSDs Drive Price Cost Per GB Read Speed Write Speed WD Black SN850X with Heatink $639 $0.07 7,200 MB/s 7,200 MB/s Lexar NM790 $675 $0.08 7,000 MB/s 6,200 MB/s WD Black SN850X $709 $0.08 7,200 MB/s 7,200 MB/s Samsung 9100 Pro $749 $0.09 14,800 13,400 WD Black SN850P $769 $0.09 7,200 MB/s 7,200 MB/s Inland 8TB Performance Plus $799 $0.10 7,100 MB/s 7,100 MB/s Corsair MP600 Pro $849 $0.10 7,000 MB/s 6,100 MB/s Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus $807 $0.10 7,100 MB/s 6,600 MB/s Corsair MP600 Pro (heatsink) $909 $0.11 7,000 MB/s 6,100 MB/s

If you can afford an 8TB drive, you'll be future-proofed for many years. However, 4TB is likely the sweet spot between price and capacity for most people. And, of course, if you have more than one M.2 slot, you can always buy two 4TB drives for less than the cost of one 8TB drive. But there's a convenience to having one massive drive that holds it all, especially for the PS5 or for a laptop, for instance.

