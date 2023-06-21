Artificial Intelligence (AI)
The launch of ChatGPT changed the game in artificial intelligence and machine learning. With enormous players like Google, Microsoft, and Nvdia contending -- and research and development at a breakneck pace around the globe -- the AI race is clearly on. Stick with Tom's Hardware for all the news about this rapidly changing space.
Conversation With ChatGPT Was Enough to Develop Part of a CPU
By Francisco Pires published
A team of New York University researchers followed the ChatGPT prompt rabbit hole for long enough to develop a functional 8-bit accumulator-based microprocessor architecture that's part of a CPU.
Chinese GPU Maker MetaX Emerges With Xisi N100, Gaming Card Coming Soon
By Anton Shilov published
Chinese GPU developer MetaX introduces compute GPU for AI and video processing, promises gaming GPUs by 2025.
AWS Uses Intel's Habana Gaudi for Large Language Models
By Anton Shilov published
AWS uses PyTorch with DeepSpeed to train large language models with Intel Habana Gaudi-based DL1 EC2 instances.
Moore Threads MTT S70: A GPU with 7GB of GDDR6 Memory
By Anton Shilov published
Moore Threads reveals cut-down version of its flagship graphics card with 3584 stream processors, 7GB of memory.
Raspberry Pi Updates 1980's Omnibot with AI and Machine Learning
By Ash Hill published
Matt from Viam Robotics has upgraded an old 1980s Omnibot with a Raspberry Pi to give it new modern features.
Nvidia, AMD Stocks Up Sharply as AI Drives Chip Demand
By Mark Tyson published
Nvidia shares are up sharply in the wake of better than expected results, while AMD rises strongly in sympathy.
Raspberry Pi Guardian from Legend of Zelda Tracks People with AI
By Ash Hill published
Naomi Pentrel has created a 3D printable Guardian from the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with a Raspberry Pi inside that can track people using machine learning.
How to Get Access to Google’s New AI Tools
By Mark Tyson published
Google is inviting sign-ups to test some AI experiments that go deeper than the publicly accessible AI-enhanced services it now offers.
Cryptominers Repurpose GPU Farms Amid AI Hardware Shortage
By Mark Tyson published
Some GPU cryptomining outfits, having survived a bleak winter of discontent, have started to grasp AI acceleration opportunities.
