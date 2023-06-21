Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The launch of ChatGPT changed the game in artificial intelligence and machine learning. With enormous players like Google, Microsoft, and Nvdia contending -- and research and development at a breakneck pace around the globe -- the AI race is clearly on. Stick with Tom's Hardware for all the news about this rapidly changing space.   

Conversation With ChatGPT Was Enough to Develop Part of a CPU

By Francisco Pires published

A team of New York University researchers followed the ChatGPT prompt rabbit hole for long enough to develop a functional 8-bit accumulator-based microprocessor architecture that's part of a CPU.

MetaX

Chinese GPU Maker MetaX Emerges With Xisi N100, Gaming Card Coming Soon

By Anton Shilov published

Chinese GPU developer MetaX introduces compute GPU for AI and video processing, promises gaming GPUs by 2025.

Intel Habana Labs Gaudi Accelerator

AWS Uses Intel's Habana Gaudi for Large Language Models

By Anton Shilov published

AWS uses PyTorch with DeepSpeed to train large language models with Intel Habana Gaudi-based DL1 EC2 instances.

Moore Threads

Moore Threads MTT S70: A GPU with 7GB of GDDR6 Memory

By Anton Shilov published

Moore Threads reveals cut-down version of its flagship graphics card with 3584 stream processors, 7GB of memory.

Omnibot MAIV

Raspberry Pi Updates 1980's Omnibot with AI and Machine Learning

By Ash Hill published

Matt from Viam Robotics has upgraded an old 1980s Omnibot with a Raspberry Pi to give it new modern features.

AMD and Nvidia shares rise

Nvidia, AMD Stocks Up Sharply as AI Drives Chip Demand

By Mark Tyson published

Nvidia shares are up sharply in the wake of better than expected results, while AMD rises strongly in sympathy.

Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi Guardian from Legend of Zelda Tracks People with AI

By Ash Hill published

Naomi Pentrel has created a 3D printable Guardian from the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with a Raspberry Pi inside that can track people using machine learning.

Google Labs AI experiments

How to Get Access to Google’s New AI Tools

By Mark Tyson published

Google is inviting sign-ups to test some AI experiments that go deeper than the publicly accessible AI-enhanced services it now offers.

A Hive Blockchain facility in Sweden

Cryptominers Repurpose GPU Farms Amid AI Hardware Shortage

By Mark Tyson published

Some GPU cryptomining outfits, having survived a bleak winter of discontent, have started to grasp AI acceleration opportunities.

iFlytek Spark Desk announcement

China's State-Sponsored AI Claims it Will Surpass ChatGPT by End of Year

By Francisco Pires published

Also claims the "dawn of artificial general intelligence"

