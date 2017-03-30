AOC Releases 32" 4K Display, $500 Launch Sale

AOC released the U3277PWQU, a 32" 4K (3840 x 2160) display, with the AOC Flicker-Free feature that's designed to reduce eye fatigue.
The U3277PWQU features a VA panel with 178-degree vertical and horizontal viewing angles. You'll probably want to skip this one if you're looking for a new gaming monitor, though, because it has only a 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. That's fine for normal usage--most people won't notice a few milliseconds--but competitive gamers will probably be better served by a monitor with a higher refresh rate and lower response time.
AOC seems to be aware of this. It said in a press release that the monitor is meant to "produce highly detailed images for designers, gamers, and photographers alike" and that "users can look forward to more workspace on their desktop, allowing for greater productivity." AOC Flicker-Free, which uses direct current backlighting instead of pulse width modulation, is also meant to make using the display for long periods more comfortable.
The U3277PWQU is available now from Amazon and B&H Photo. The MSRP is $700, but it's on sale now for $500.
|Product
|AOC U3277PWQU
|Panel
|WLED Backlit - TFT Active Matrix VA Panel
|Viewable Image Size
|32”
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Brightness
|300 cd/m2
|Contrast
|50,000,000:1
|Response Time
|4ms (OD)
|Viewable Angle
|178 degrees horizontal, 178 degrees vertical
|Maximum Resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz (DP, HDMI 2.0)
|Display Colors
|1.073 Billion
|Connectivity
|VGA, DVI, HDMI-MHL, DP, 2 x USB 3.0 (1 x fast-charging port), 2 x USB 2.0
Also a bare minimum of 60Hz... would be ideal if it was higher, but nobody seems to want to implement the interface monitor side that can do so... Is it because the 4K panels can't do better than 60Hz yet?
Getting the gfx power to run that is the main problem. Even a 1080ti will have trouble getting 60fps @ 4K with a lot of new games at max settings. So few people can afford that card, let alone two, in addition to a 120hz 4K screen.
Incorrect, all TVs are native 60 or 120.
"4k 144hz is coming. Expensive though. Just google 4k 144hz. Estimated 1k++."
Possibly but since 3440x1440 144Hz and higher is already here and costing I doubt it will be.
I don't think 4K is even worth considering for a gaming after using 3440x1440 @100Hz.
Higher FPS over 4K anyday.
You Obviously haven't gamed on an OLED 4k with HDR :P
I agree, but I think such a monitor costs twice as much as this one. I'd love to be proven wrong.