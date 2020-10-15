Best Deals on Gaming PCs 2020

While we love building PCs (especially the best PC builds ), sometimes it’s more convenient or even cheaper to buy a prebuilt desktop. The good news is that, as we get closer to the holiday season and retailers try to clear out inventory, we’re seeing some incredible sales on gaming PCs.

On any given day, you may to see gaming PC deals on a variety of systems, ranging from budget rigs with GTX 1660 cards for less than $700 to RTX-enabled systems for far less than $1,500 or even models that are on par with the best gaming PCs .

That’s why we’re collecting the best deals on gaming PCs below. If you're more interested in building your own PC or upgrading what you have, see our lists of best tech deals overall, best monitor deals or best SSD deals .

Best Deals on Gaming PCs

ABS Gladiator Gaming PC (Core i7, RTX 2070 Super): was $1,599 now $1,099.



The ABS Gladiator is a good all-around setup that has the bonus of coming with a wired Gamdias mouse and keyboard combo as well as a copy of Marvel's Avengers. It has an Intel Core i7-9700K, an RTX 2070 Super GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Alienware R11 w/ RTX 3080, 16GB, 1TB + 512GB: was $2429, now $2381 @Dell

The sleek Aurora R11 uses liquid cooling to keep itself operating at tip-top efficiency. This configuration comes with an overclockable Core i7-10700KF CPU, 16GB of dual-channel HyperX Fury RAM and dual SSDs.View Deal

ABS Master Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 5, RTX 2060): was $1,199 now $899 @ Newegg



Newegg's popular ABS Challenger deal might be sold out now, but if you're willing to go a step up, you can still get the ABS Master deal. This comes with an AMD Ryzen 5-3600 processor, an RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD all inside a transparent RGB-laden case.View Deal

Corsair One i145 Compact (Core i7, RTX 2080 Super) : was $2,899 now $2,399 @ Best Buy

This Mini-ITX small form computer still packs a decent amount of power for its frame, coming with an Intel Core i7-9700K processor, GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB HDD. It's also got RGB built directly into its case.View Deal

CLX SET (Ryzen 9, RTX 2070 Super): was $1,999 now $1,840 @ Best Buy

The CLX SET Gaming desktop is an 18.5 x 18.3 x 8.3 inch desktop with a transparent side panel and RGB components. Its black and red color scheme fits its Ryzen 9-3900X CPU, which it backs up with an RTX 2070 Super GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 240GB SSD and a 2TB HDD.View Deal

Corsair One (Core i9, RTX 2080 Ti): was $3,499 now $3,199 @Best Buy

The Corsair One is a 15 x 7.9 x 6.8 inch desktop that has built-in RGB on its case and features some of the most powerful specs of the last gen of hardware. That means an Intel Core i9-9900K CPU, an RTX 2080 Ti GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 2TB HDD.View Deal

ABS Challenger Gaming PC (Core i5, GTX 1660 Super): was $999 now $899 @Newegg

This budget PC bundle gives you enough power to stay competitive in the current gaming landscape plus a keyboard and a mouse. With it, you'll get a case with a transparent side panel, plenty of RGB, an Intel Core i5-10400 CPU, a GTX 1660 Super GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a wired Gamdias keyboard/mouse combo. View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5i (Core i7, GTX 1660 Super): was $1,249 now $999 @Lenovo

Here's a desktop with a...unique case. The shark-finned Lenovo Legion 5i comes with a 10th gen Intel Core i7-10700 processor with vPro, a GTX 1660 Super GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD. Snag it for $999 with coupon code SEMISALE2020.View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5i (Core i5, RX 5500): was $999, now $799 @ Lenovo

If you want a shark-fin case but don't need shark-level power, Lenovo currently has a decent Intel/AMD hybrid tower up for $799 with coupon code SEMISALE2020. This gaming pc comes with an Intel Core i5-10400F CPU, a Radeon 5500 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD.View Deal

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop (AMD Ryzen 5 3500, RX 550): was $719, now $619 @HP

What if you want an inexpensive gaming desktop? HP's all-AMD HP Pavilion has you covered. It's got an AMD Ryzen 5 3500 CPU, a Radeon RX 550 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD. You can also customize it at checkout. View Deal

HP Omen 30L (AMD Ryzen 9 3900, RX 5700XT): was $1,579 now $1,379 @HP

If you're looking for a good high-end AMD desktop, HP's sleek new Omen is a good start. It's got a case with plenty of lighting and RGB plus a transparent side to show it off, and both an AMD CPU and GPU. You'll get a Ryzen 9 3900 processor (w/RGB cooling), an RX 5700 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Plus, you can customize it further.View Deal