Origin PC Launches Millennium, Genesis Invertible Towers

You don't take time to ask "at what." So maybe I was a little groggy at the Origin PC meeting, but it was Chris' meeting. I was just there to shake a couple hands when the command to open shutters came down. And when I finally opened my photos, this is what I found:

Origin PC has designed its Millennium ATX tower with an invertible, reversible motherboard tray. And when the company wants to show off, it can even mount the tray both reversed and inverted. But those options are primarily designed to alter airflow and component clearance to best fit a custom build. In addition to those features, the case is also modular.

Anyone who bought a super-elite Millennium mid-tower as a starting point and later decides he wants to progress to the extra-super-elite Genesis full-tower, can buy a base to house either a pair of triple-fan radiators or fourteen hard drives.

We could go on about the other Millennium/Genesis features such as its space for quad SLI on any ATX motherboard that supports it, the smart fan controller and remote control, the alternative radiator mounting spots on places we'd like to call top and front panels (depending on motherboard orientation), or the dual-hinged door that swings both directions, but none of us would want to sound like we have PC envy.