Origin PC Launches Millennium, Genesis Invertible Towers

You don't take time to ask "at what." So maybe I was a little groggy at the Origin PC meeting, but it was Chris' meeting. I was just there to shake a couple hands when the command to open shutters came down. And when I finally opened my photos, this is what I found:

Origin PC has designed its Millennium ATX tower with an invertible, reversible motherboard tray. And when the company wants to show off, it can even mount the tray both reversed and inverted. But those options are primarily designed to alter airflow and component clearance to best fit a custom build. In addition to those features, the case is also modular.

Anyone who bought a super-elite Millennium mid-tower as a starting point and later decides he wants to progress to the extra-super-elite Genesis full-tower, can buy a base to house either a pair of triple-fan radiators or fourteen hard drives.

We could go on about the other Millennium/Genesis features such as its space for quad SLI on any ATX motherboard that supports it, the smart fan controller and remote control, the alternative radiator mounting spots on places we'd like to call top and front panels (depending on motherboard orientation), or the dual-hinged door that swings both directions, but none of us would want to sound like we have PC envy.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jgriff 13 January 2014 17:02
    Looking like something out of halo. Lol
    Reply
  • 13 January 2014 17:52
    The price? A bargain. Only 1 kidney.
    Reply
  • phazeshifta 13 January 2014 17:58
    Too bad you can't buy the case separate, you have to buy it as a complete system. The cheapest system will run you $1600, too. I wish Origin would stop marketing this as a case when you can't get just the case.
    Reply
  • jnkweaver 13 January 2014 20:45
    is there a non-server mb that will run 14 hard drives?
    Reply
  • Crashman 13 January 2014 21:05
    12432667 said:
    is there a non-server mb that will run 14 hard drives?
    There are many ways to connect 14 or more drives to a six-port board, including controller cards and port multipliers/external RAID controllers.

    Reply
  • jnkweaver 13 January 2014 21:07
    Yea I thought about that after I posted
    Reply
  • Avro Arrow 19 January 2014 16:05
    Thanks, I'll stick to building my own monstrosities. Origin PC is a complete waste of time and money. Companies like this disgust me.
    Reply
  • zhunt99 25 March 2014 22:55
    Ah yes, I've always wanted a case that I could invert. Thanks Origin! Although to be fair, the modular case additions are quite novel.
    Reply