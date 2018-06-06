Computex 2018: Highlights From Day 3

Computex 2018 has yet to slow down. On the first day we heard from Nvidia about its AI projects and why you shouldn't expect its next gaming-focused GPU to debut any time soon. On the second day, Intel took to the stage to announce its 40th anniversary Core i7-8086K, a 28-core processor, and some AI projects of its own, among other things. The third day was AMD's chance to steal a little bit of those companies' thunder.

AMD Shows Off Threadripper 2, 7nm EPYC Processors

AMD didn't disappoint. The company revealed a new 32-core and 64-thread bearing Threadripper 2 processor set to debut in Q3 2018. The new Threadripper 2 bears many of the improvements we've seen from second-generation Ryzen processors, from increased single-core and multi-core frequencies to reduced memory latency. AMD CEO Lisa Su also said that 7nm EPYC processors and a 7nm Radeon Instinct Vega GPU with 32GB of HBM2 destined for the data center will come to market later this year. Gaming-targeted 7nm GPUs are expected to arrive in early 2019.

Intel wasn't content to let AMD reveal such a many-cored-and-threaded beast without some competition, though, which is why it showed off the 28-core processor a day earlier. We got to more closely examine that processor--which Intel clocked at 5GHz during its keynote--and discovered that enthusiasts probably won't be squeezing as much performance out of the chip. Check out our report on the processor to find out why.

Computex is always a veritable feast of storage-related news, and this year's show is no different. We got a peek at China's solution to the global flash shortage, checked out upcoming SSDs that are likely to make any gamer happy, and glimpsed the future of Intel Optane memory. Read on:

