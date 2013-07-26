Deals July 25: Dell XPS 8700 Core i7 Haswell Desktop $699

Dell XPS 8700 Core i7 "Haswell" Quad-core Desktop w/8GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive, Radeon HD 7570 for $699.99 with free shipping (normally $874.99).

15.6" Lenovo IdeaPad Y510p Core i7 Haswell Gaming Laptop (59370005 rightmost model) w/1080p screen, 2GB GeForce GT 750M, 8GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive + 24GB SSD for $949 with free shipping (normally $1,369 - use coupon code USPY505725 ).

27" ASUS VE278Q 1080p LED-backlit LCD Monitor for $229.99 with free shipping (normally $329.99 - use coupon code EMCXNVR235 and $20 mail-in rebate form).

D-Link DNS-320L ShareCenter Cloud Network Storage Enclosure for $94.99 with free shipping (normally $149).

Toshiba Satellite P50-ABT2N22 15.6" 4th Gen "Haswell" Core i5 Laptop w/8GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive, 1080p LCD, Backlit Keyboard & Carry Case for $629.99 with free shipping (normally $979.99 - use coupon code OFFERS700 ).

Refurb Linksys EA6500 Smart Wireless-AC Dual-Band Gigabit Router for $109.99 with free shipping (normally $169.99 - use coupon code HSEA6500RM20 ).

Dell Inspiron 15R (5521) 15.6" Core i5 Laptop for $499.99 with free shipping (normally $669.99).

23" Dell S2340L 1080p IPS panel LED-backlit LCD Monitor for $169.99 with free shipping (normally $219.99).

Sony NEX-3NL/B Compact Interchangeable Lens Digital Camera w/ 16-50mm Lens + 32GB Memory Card for $389.99 with free shipping (normally $499).

Ends soon! Keurig OfficePRO B145 Coffee Brewer for $103.99 with free shipping (normally $129.99 - use coupon code SAVE20 ).