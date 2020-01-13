Get a 4.5-Star GTX 1660 Super Graphics Card for Just $210

EVGA's GTX 1660 Super SC Ultra graphics card is currently selling for its lowest price ever. That's one of the best tech deals we've spotted today. With a $10 rebate and the $10 off with the promo code "VGAPCJP767" you can get it for just $210 at Newegg.

EVGA GTX 1660 Super SC Ultra: was $240, now $210 @ Newegg

The GTX 1660 Super was already hard to beat in terms of value, but this deal makes it even tougher. Use Promo code "VGAPCJP767" on checkout for $10 off, then use the $10 rebate to get this graphics card for its lowest price ever.

View Deal

In our EVGA GTX 1660 Super SC Ultra review, we liked it so much that we awarded it 4.5 stars and our Editor's Choice award. So seeing the card with a lower price makes us very happy, especially considering that many variants of the GTX 1660 Super appear to sell for well above MSRP.

The card's GPU comes packed with 1,408 CUDA cores and a boost frequency of up to 1,830 MHz. Memory is handled by 6GB of GDDR6 memory over a 192-bit memory bus clocked at 14 GHz, which makes it good for a data rate of 336 GBps. EVGA's variant comes with a nifty dual-fan cooler and an all-metal backplate.

EVGA's GTX 1660 Super SC Ultra is a great graphics card for some serious 1080p gameplay, but it's also great for use with 1440p gaming monitors. Be swift if you want to get your hands on it though: the deal ends on Sunday.