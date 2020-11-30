Intel Core i5-10400 Now $150 for Cyber Monday, An All-Time Low Price

We're in the middle of a huge shortage of new Ryzen 5000 series processors, but Intel's 14nm Comet Lake chips can now be found at surprisingly good pricing for Cyber Monday, like this Core i5-10400 that now retails for $149.99 at Amazon. That's $30 off its normal list price, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this processor.

For $150 you get six cores and 12 threads that operate at a 2.9 GHz base and 4.3 GHz boost frequency. That's complemented with 12MB of L3 cache and support for DDR4-2666 (Intel cuts back the memory frequency on its lower-end Core i5 models). The 65W chip comes with a stock cooler that should be sufficient for stock operation (the chip isn't overclockable), which helps if you're focused on a budget build.

Intel six-core 12-thread Core i5-10400: was $180, now $150 at Amazon. This six-core twelve-thread processor has a 2.9 GHz base and 4.3 GHz boost frequency, making it a solid deal for Intel fans at only $150.View Deal

AMD's capable Ryzen 3 3300X is the best alternative to this processor in this price range, but that processor can't be found at retail - it's been a ghost for several months. That leaves the Core i5-10400 some room to operate, and it's a solid deal at this adjusted price point. You'll need a socket 1200 motherboard to support the chip, but there are a few great deals on Comet Lake-compatible motherboards floating around for Cyber Monday. Be sure to check our Best Cyber Monday Tech and PC Hardware hub for the best deals.

