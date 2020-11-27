RTX 3070 Pre-Builts Are on Black Friday Sale at iBuyPower

The RTX 3070 is very difficult to find right now, but if you need a whole PC, there's a way to get one on Black Friday. iBuyPower has two systems, one AMD-based, one with Intel, paired with Nvidia's RTX 3070 GPU. Not only are they in stock, they're also on sale.

iBuyPower AMD Ryzen 7, RTX 3070 Desktop: was $1649, now $1399 at iBuyPower

The AMD system iBuyPower has on offer pairs the RTX 3070 with a Ryzen 7 3700X, 16GB of RAM and 500GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.View Deal

iBuyPower Intel Core i7, RTX 3070 Desktop: was $1799, now $1529 at iBuyPower

iBuyPower's Intel PC partners the RTX 3070 with an Intel Core i7-10700KF, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.View Deal

Both use 16GB of RAM, but the AMD version has 500GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage, while the Intel model has 1TB. The CPUs in question are the Intel Core i7-10700KF and the AMD Ryzen 3700X.



Of course, iBuyPower is a boutique seller with customizability options, so it's very possible you'll change these prices if you decide you want different options, like changing the cooling, power supply or RAM, as well as accessories like a keyboard or mouse. On the AMD system for example, a move up to an X570 motherboard may be a worthwhile add-on for some. And with the ballooning sizes of games, we'd probably go for a 1TB SSD if your budget will allow for it.



But the way Nvidia's Ampere GPUs are selling, with scalpers taking what they can and demand outpacing supply, a PC like one of these is definitely an easier way to get the card, should you not mind getting an entire PC alongside it. In fact, considering everything in the package, you're basically only paying $50-$100 to have someone build and test a custom PC for you, which is a pretty awesome bargain if you don't want to get your hands dirty.



