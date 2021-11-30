Get $250 off This SanDisk 4TB SSD in Huge Cyber Monday Deal

There have been so many awesome Cyber Monday SSD deals, but even we weren’t ready for a drive so massive to be available at such a low price.

Right now at Western Digital, the beasty 4TB Ultra 3D NAND is $250 off, which takes the drive down to just $300.

SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND 2.5-inch 4TB SSD: was $449, now $299 at Western Digital SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND 2.5-inch 4TB SSD: was $449, now $299 at Western Digital

This saving takes a massive $250 off the cost of an equally massive 4TB SSD. The SATA drive offers up to 560MB/s sequential read speeds, a durable solid-state design, faster burst speeds with nCache 2.0 technology, and a feature-complete software suite to easily setup and monitor your drive.

When we reviewed the Sandisk Ultra 3D 2.5-inch SSD , we were really impressed by its performance and durability, and thanks to this price cut, it all comes with serious value for money.

In fact, at this cost, it brings the cost down to just ¢7 per GB — astounding when you take into account the fast speeds afforded to you with an SSD. In our own testing, the Ultra 3D stayed remarkably close to SanDisk’s promises with sequential read speeds of 554MB/s and a 508MB/s sequential write.

And all of this comes in a minimal design that should fit right into any PC build and, of course, with SanDisk’s five-year warranty for long-term peace of mind. If you’ve been holding off on making that Cyber Monday SSD purchase, waiting for something good, now’s the time to buy.

You can find even more savings at our best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals page. We're also tracking the best Cyber Monday monitor deals, best Cyber Monday CPU deals, best Cyber Monday SSD deals, best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, best Cyber Monday keyboard deals, best Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals and the best Cyber Monday PC hardware deals overall.

Makers and hobbyists will find sales by checking out the best Cyber Monday 3D printer deals, best Cyber Monday Raspberry Pi deals and best Cyber Monday robot deals. If you're shopping for a graphics card, we even have advice on how to find the best RTX 3080 deals, best RTX 3070 deals and best RTX 3060 deals you can find in this challenging market.