The Tom's Hardware Community Gift Guides

The Tom’s Community is here to provide you help with one of the most pressing tasks of the season—making sure you’ve got the right set of gifts for all the people in your life. We each have someone in our world who fits a given archetype, or persona, so we’ve gone ahead curated eight gift guides for each of these individual types of folks. Each guide contains a series of potential items and must-haves that they, in all probability, would enjoy as a gift.

With our curated recommendations and assembled wisdom of resident experts of our community, we’re hoping these gift guides will provide you with an arsenal of potential purchases to maximize your holiday shopping efforts, all while expending a minimal amount of time and effort to deeply satisfy the people in your life.

Our gift guides offer ideas and perfect picks for every person on your list, from the easiest to the pickiest. Give the guides a look, and we’re sure you’ll find something your friend or family member will love. Additionally, we’re providing ample space for crowd-sourced recommendations from our powerful community collective hive-mind.

Gift Guide for the Hardcore Gamer

Getting the perfect gift for the hard-core PC gamer in your life is not easy. Our gift guide is full of must-have items and unique ideas for hard-core PC gamers. You can't go wrong with these best picks from our community.

Gift Guide for the College Student

Buying for students can be a challenge, and finding the perfect gift can be as stressful as a final exam at the crack of dawn! College students are a tech and gadget-heavy crowd, relying on durability and penny-pinching, as tuition and books aren't cheap these days. You can't go wrong with some of these best picks for college students.

Gift Guide for the Programmer

Programmers rely on logic and a core set of tools for their work. They are more interested in the bounce of their keyboard keys than any flashy gizmo. Minimally designed with a focus on utility, these gifts will get the programmer in your life plugged in, connected and focused at the task at hand.

Gift Guide for the Household IT Manager

It's hard to make the right connections when seeking the perfect gift for the bandwidth obsessed. We've compiled plenty of gifts, which have a wide range of uses. These presents are sure to please that special person in your life who's always fiddling with the home network.

Gift Guide for the Avid Traveler

It's hard to keep up with the constant traveler in your life! If you know someone who's always on the go, check out this comprehensive gift guide for adventurers and those with a pervasive case of wanderlust.

Gift Guide for the Home Office Organizer

It's always difficult searching for a unique gift for that friend or loved one who is laser-focused on keeping their office tidy. Check out these perfect gift ideas for the home office organizer who appreciates less clutter rather than more stuff.

Gift Guide for the Artist

Searching for a unique gift for the artist in your life? We've put together a list of five must-have gifts that any creative person would enjoy. Whether they are a painter, a writer or a musician, there is something for everyone in our gift guide for artists.

Gift Guide for the Anime Fan

Finding a gift for an anime fan isn't easy. If you're an otaku, then you're super online and extra-discerning. With the price of collectibles skyrocketing, you want to make sure you don't get the wrong one! Here are our go-to gifts for any anime fan this holiday season.

Do you have gift ideas? Let us know! We want to hear any and all ideas you have to give the people in your life. If any of these personas resonate with you, feel free to share the items on your wish list! Looking for more Community Gift Guides? Our sister Community on Tom's Guide also has one!