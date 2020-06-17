UK Artist Reimagines World's First GPU in Lego

For those feeling nostalgic, the world's first GPU has been recreated in Lego. This is not to be confused with the world's first Lego graphics card, as that's been done a long time ago.

The project comes from the artist idspi from England, who goes by the twitter handle @Bhaal_Spawn. She pieced together a blocky replica of the Nvidia GeForce 256 -- one of the first official GPU's made. Prior to this GPU, there were graphics processors in various forms, but the GeForce 256 is what Nvidia used to officially coin the term GPU.

The ‘world’s first GPU’, the Nvidia GeForce 256 (1999) is now available* in LEGO!3D graphics have never been so blocky - in a good way.(*😉 - I may have too much time on my hands)#retrogaming #pcgaming pic.twitter.com/V4aTRpGdeLJune 16, 2020

The PCB is made from green bricks, with an impressive amount of detail. The display connectors, VGA and DVI, are all clearly visible as are the memory modules and cooling fan. There is even a cable between the cooling fan and the PCB -- just like the graphics card from 1999.