ASRock Fatal1ty Z370 Gaming-ITX/ac Review: Packing Power Into Mini-ITX

How We Test
Our four tiny boards are tested on the big test platform so that readers can compare overclocking and thermal results between Mini-ITX, MicroATX, and ATX models.
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce 382.53
Back during the X299 launch, we upgraded our test bed to handle the tremendous heat produced by the Core i9-7900X. Our award-winning Fractal Design S24 liquid cooler system sample serves the same purpose for the newer, lower-heat Core i7-8700K. Cooler Master’s HAF-XB provides an optimal layout to blow the Celsius S24’s fans sufficiently over each motherboard’s voltage regulator.
Comparison Products
Setting ranges show that while all boards are designed for overclocking, the Fatal1ty Z370 Gaming-ITX/ac has the narrowest range of DRAM voltage, as well as the coarsest voltage increments.
Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks & Settings
|PCMark 8
|Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft)
|3DMark 13
|Version 4.47.597.0Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets
|SiSoftware Sandra
|Version 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth
|DiskSPD
|4K Random Read, 4K Random Write128K Sequential Read, 128K Sequential Write
|Cinebench R15
|Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark
|CompuBench
|Version 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing
|Application Tests & Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x265 mp4
|Blender
|Version 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 16.02THG-Workload (7.6GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
|Adobe After Effects CC
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark-driven routine
|Adobe Photoshop CC
|Release 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark-driven routine (light and heavy)
|Adobe InDesign CC
|Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark-driven routine
|Adobe Illustrator
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark-driven routine
|Game Tests & Settings
|Ashes of the Singularity
|Version 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1920x1080, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA
|F1 2015
|2015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, RainMedium Preset, No AFUltra High Preset, 16x AF
|Metro Last Light Redux
|Version 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920x1080, High Tesselation, 16x AFVery High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
|The Talos Principle
|Version 267252Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AFUltra Preset, Very High Quality, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
