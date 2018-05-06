Trending

ASRock Fatal1ty Z370 Gaming-ITX/ac Review: Packing Power Into Mini-ITX

By

How We Test

Our four tiny boards are tested on the big test platform so that readers can compare overclocking and thermal results between Mini-ITX, MicroATX, and ATX models.

SoundIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit Networking
Graphics DriverGeForce 382.53

Back during the X299 launch, we upgraded our test bed to handle the tremendous heat produced by the Core i9-7900X. Our award-winning Fractal Design S24 liquid cooler system sample serves the same purpose for the newer, lower-heat Core i7-8700K. Cooler Master’s HAF-XB provides an optimal layout to blow the Celsius S24’s fans sufficiently over each motherboard’s voltage regulator.

Comparison Products

ASRock Fatal1ty Z370 Gaming-ITX/ac

Gigabyte Z370N WiFi

MSI Z370I Gaming Pro Carbon AC

Setting ranges show that while all boards are designed for overclocking, the Fatal1ty Z370 Gaming-ITX/ac has the narrowest range of DRAM voltage, as well as the coarsest voltage increments.

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks & Settings
PCMark 8Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft)
3DMark 13Version 4.47.597.0Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets
SiSoftware SandraVersion 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth
DiskSPD4K Random Read, 4K Random Write128K Sequential Read, 128K Sequential Write
Cinebench R15Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark
CompuBenchVersion 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing
Application Tests & Settings
LAME MP3Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x265 mp4
BlenderVersion 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
7-ZipVersion 16.02THG-Workload (7.6GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
Adobe After Effects CCRelease 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark-driven routine
Adobe Photoshop CCRelease 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark-driven routine (light and heavy)
Adobe InDesign CCRelease 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark-driven routine
Adobe IllustratorRelease 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark-driven routine
Game Tests & Settings
Ashes of the SingularityVersion 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1920x1080, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA
F1 20152015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, RainMedium Preset, No AFUltra High Preset, 16x AF
Metro Last Light ReduxVersion 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920x1080, High Tesselation, 16x AFVery High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
The Talos PrincipleVersion 267252Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AFUltra Preset, Very High Quality, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • iopssopi 06 May 2018 19:36
    I moved from Asus to Asrock and regretted it once . Their Bios is not as good as ASUS and after some while the front USB3 stopped accepting any External hdd Drive , while my other ASUS PC Front USB3 never did that , and both have the same win10 version and updates.

    I stopped using ASROCK motherboards after that.

    I contacted ASROCK many times and they never solved my problem.
    Reply
  • logainofhades 07 May 2018 13:34
    I have used a couple different Asrock boards, and they have been great. I only have Asus now, because at the time, that was the only board in stock, when I went to purchase. I would consider this board, if I made the move to coffee lake.
    Reply
  • FD2Raptor 07 May 2018 14:22
    Overclockers tired of pressing F6 at every UEFI entry can change UEFI Setup Style to “Advance Mode”; that selling is found under the Advanced menu of Advanced Mode. (Confusing, we know.)

    Yeah, I was also confused for a second there.
    Reply