ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming 7 Motherboard Review: Fast Ethernet Slips Under $200

How We Test

We discussed the similarities between the Z390 Phantom Gaming 7 and Z390 Extreme4’s circuit boards at length, but the Extreme4 doesn’t have 2.5GbE. That premium feature pits the new board against ASRock’s Z390 Phantom Gaming 9. Not wanting to overemphasize the ASRock brand, we also included the closest-matching boards from MSI and Gigabyte.

The Z390 Phantom Gaming 7 has a far narrower range of voltage settings than its pricier sibling, but that should be a problem for a test system that won’t be pushed past 1.305V CPU core or 1.355V DIMM. These could reflect a reduction in load capacity (where more voltage causes the device to pull more current), but ASRock did advertise its 60A chokes as somehow beneficial.

Test System Components

Sound Integrated HD audio Network Integrated gigabit networking Graphics Driver GeForce 399.24

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings PCMark 8 Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft) 3DMark 13 Version 4.47.597.0Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets SiSoftware Sandra Version 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth DiskSPD 4K Random Read, 4K Random Write128K Sequential Read, 128K Sequential Write Cinebench R15 Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark CompuBench Version 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing Application Tests and Settings LAME MP3 Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x265 mp4 Blender Version 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark 7-Zip Version 16.02THG-Workload (7.6GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9" Adobe After Effects CC Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark-driven routine Adobe Photoshop CC Release 2015.5.0, 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark-driven routine (light and heavy) Adobe InDesign CC Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark-driven routine Adobe Illustrator Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark-driven routine Game Tests and Settings Ashes of the Singularity Version 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920 x 1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1920 x 1080, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA F1 2015 2015 Season, Abu Dhabi track, RainMedium Preset, no AFUltra High Preset, 16x AF Metro: Last Light Redux Version 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920 x 1080, High Tesselation, 16x AFVery High Quality, 1920 x 1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF The Talos Principle Version 267252Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AFUltra Preset, Very High Quality, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF

