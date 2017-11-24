Destiny 2 Performance Review

How We Tested Destiny 2
Test Configuration
|OS
|Operating System
|Windows 10 x64 Pro 1703 (15063.674)
|Graphics Drivers
|Nvidia GeForce Game Ready 388.00AMD Radeon Crimson Edition 17.10.2
|Game
|Destiny version 1.0.5
We recently updated our test configuration to better reflect mid-range gaming in 2017. This time around, we picked an AMD Ryzen-based platform, honing in specifically on the 1600X as a great option for enthusiasts looking to save some money.
Steam's survey of hardware and software configurations offers us a view of the most prevalent components and settings (the data comes from October 2017):
- Windows 10 64-bit represents a little less than half of the market (45%).
- 8GB of RAM is the most popular capacity; that's what 44% of surveyed gamers have installed (our system has 16GB, which we wanted in order to measure peak RAM utilization).
- Full HD resolution is used by 57% of gamers, while 17% are still at 1366x768. QHD is used by less than 2% of gamers, and 4K remains anecdotal. We will start with tests at 1920x1080, and then use QHD for cards that run well at 1080p.
- Quad-core CPUs are installed in close to half of the surveyed systems (58%, to be exact). In anticipation of the coming months, we're using a mid-range six-core processor.
Graphics Card Selection
Today's benchmarks are an exception in that we're in the middle of transitioning to a new test platform. Part of this process is switching to a fresh set of graphics cards. Until they're all here, though, we'll simply combine the old cards and what we have of our new ones. Here are the 12 boards we're comparing:
Test Procedure
All performance data is collected using the PresentMon tool and our own custom front-end.
In order to represent performance accurately, each graphics card is warmed up to a stable temperature before measurements are collected. Most newer GPUs employ mechanisms to optimize clock rates based on variables like power and temperature. So, tests run during the warm-up period would convey better performance than you'd see in the real world. We therefore execute the benchmark sequence once before gathering official data. For graphics options, we tested at 1920x1080 with maxed-out graphics options and then repeated our benchmark at 2560x1440.
MORE: DiRT 4 Performance Review
MORE: Prey Performance Review
MORE: Mass Effect Andromeda Performance Review
MORE: Ghost Recon Wildlands Performance Review
I have 32GB of RAM, and have my whole house on a realtime SNMP/WMI monitor.
D2 uses 10-12GB of RAM and drives the 4 cores in my I5 at 40-50% CPU.
Looks awesome....
My setup is i7 4790k @ 4.5Ghz, 32GB DDR3 RAM, and ASUS Strix GTX 970.
The gunplay is just top notch. For normal play, you can 100% rely on the weapons, and add in the various abilities as you go. They aren't essential until you're in the harder modes and really looking to maximize teamwork and efficiency. It's a great game.
Hope that helps
388.00 was the last public version when all the benchs were done.
We always try to find some demanding areas for the benchmark sequence. Of course (and like you), our RX480 show better results - like all the others GPUs, so the final ranking doesn't change globally - in some places :)