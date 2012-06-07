System Builder Marathon, June 2012: $500 Gaming PC

Benchmark Results: Synthetics

We start with a look at the synthetic performance of both systems.

A powerful graphics card keeps the $500 machine competitive at 3DMark's Extreme preset. However, its less muscular processor is outed at the lower two settings, which put more emphasis on the overall platform. Fairly roundly, though, this quarter's build gets beat by our most recent effort.

“Anything you can do, I can do better. I can do anything better than you.” Lasting lyrics from the 1946 Broadway Musical, Annie Get Your Gun, are so true in PCMark 7. The machine with a 150%-higher processor budget simply cleans house.

However, using the same motherboard and mechanical drives with similar specifications means we get fairly comparable storage performance.

The Celeron G530 trails by a hefty margin in Sandra’s processor tests, while its DDR-1066 memory controller curbs bandwidth as expected.