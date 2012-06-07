System Builder Marathon, June 2012: $500 Gaming PC

Benchmark Results: Synthetics
We start with a look at the synthetic performance of both systems.
A powerful graphics card keeps the $500 machine competitive at 3DMark's Extreme preset. However, its less muscular processor is outed at the lower two settings, which put more emphasis on the overall platform. Fairly roundly, though, this quarter's build gets beat by our most recent effort.
“Anything you can do, I can do better. I can do anything better than you.” Lasting lyrics from the 1946 Broadway Musical, Annie Get Your Gun, are so true in PCMark 7. The machine with a 150%-higher processor budget simply cleans house.
However, using the same motherboard and mechanical drives with similar specifications means we get fairly comparable storage performance.
The Celeron G530 trails by a hefty margin in Sandra’s processor tests, while its DDR-1066 memory controller curbs bandwidth as expected.
any enthusiast with limited budget would want to maximize his core clocks with higher voltages.. the card can keep cool by increasing the fan speed.
More noise for a gaming session is acceptable.
pun intended ? ;)
Diablo 3 maxes out at 60fps with occasional dips down to ~30fps when getting mobbed on hell. As for SC2, frame rates for me tended to be around 35fps on average with everything maxed out at 1920x1080 for both games.
While not the first chips I had overclocked, those slot 1 Celeron's gave me the incurable OC bug! *dreams of G530K*
I did notice one thing when I compared this build with my system - mine idles at 48-52 watts, too, and I use a 500W S12II. I think right-sizing the PSU will add to the efficiency. A 350w PSU is my bet for bringing the idle power draw closer to the 20% mark of the PSU rating where efficiency starts to pick up (as per 80plus requirements). I say 350w because whoever gets this will likely want to upgrade the CPU to something beefier sooner or later. Nah, sooner!
Thanks, Paul! for tackling love and system-building with reckless abandon.
Thanks for the feedback though. I'm actually surprised given the balance of the system, that people would desire to see aggressive GPU overclocking.