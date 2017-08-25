Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card Prices

The GeForce GTX 1080 was the original flagship in Nvidia's 10-series. It uses a fully enabled GP104 GPU core that operates at frequencies of 1607MHz and higher. It's also the first consumer-oriented graphics card to use GDDR5X, which is capable of significantly higher bandwidth than GDDR5.



Nvidia GeForce 10-series "Pascal" GPUs



Here we've listed all of the GTX 1080 graphics cards currently available, separated by brand:

Asus

Asus ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Strix OC Edition 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

Asus GeForce GTX 1080 Turbo 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

EVGA

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Classified Gaming ACX 3.0 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW DT Gaming ACX 3.0 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW Gaming ACX 3.0 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW Hybrid Gaming 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW Hydro Copper Gaming 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW2 Gaming iCX 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Gaming 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Gaming ACX 3.0 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Hybrid Gaming 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 SC Gaming ACX 3.0 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 SC2 Gaming iCX 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

Gigabyte

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Aorus 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 G1 Gaming 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Turbo OC 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Windforce OC 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Xtreme Water Cooling 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

MSI

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Aero OC 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Armor 8G 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Armor OC 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Duke OC 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Founders Edition 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Gaming 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Gaming X+8G 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Sea Hawk X 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Sea Hawk EK X 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

Zotac

Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 AMP! Edition 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 AMP! Extreme Edition 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 AMP! Extreme+ Edition 11GB GDDR5X View Deal

Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 ArcticStorm 8GB GDDR5X View Deal

Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 ArcticStorm Thermaltake Anniversary Edition 8GB GDDR5X View Deal