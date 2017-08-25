Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card Prices

The GeForce GTX 1080 was the original flagship in Nvidia's 10-series. It uses a fully enabled GP104 GPU core that operates at frequencies of 1607MHz and higher. It's also the first consumer-oriented graphics card to use GDDR5X, which is capable of significantly higher bandwidth than GDDR5.
Nvidia GeForce 10-series "Pascal" GPUs
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050
|Nvidia GeForce GT 1030
|Core
|GP102
|GP104
|GP104
|GP106
|GP107
|GP107
|GP108
|SMs
|28
|20
|15
|10
|6
|5
|3
|Shader Units
|3584
|2560
|1920
|1280 (6GB) / 1152 (3GB)
|768
|640
|384
|Texture Units
|224
|160
|120
|80
|48
|40
|24
|ROPs
|88
|64
|64
|48
|32
|32
|16
|Transistor Count
|12 Billion
|7.2 Billion
|7.2 Billion
|4.4 Billion
|3.3 Billion
|3.3 Billion
|1.02 Billion
|Base Clock / Boost Clock
|1480MHz / 1582MHz
|1607MHz / 1733MHz
|1506MHz / 1683MHz
|1506MHz / 1708MHz
|1290MHz / 1392MHz
|1354MHz / 1455MHz
|1227MHz / 1468MHz
|Memory
|Up To 11GB GDDR5X @ 11Gbps, 352-Bit
|Up To 8GB GDDR5X @ 10Gbps, 256-Bit
|Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 256-Bit
|Up To 6GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 192-Bit
|Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-Bit
|Up To 2GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-Bit
|Up To 2GB GDDR5 @ 6Gbps, 64-Bit
|TDP
|250W
|180W
|150W
|120W
|75W
|75W
|30W
|Process Node
|16nm
|16nm
|16nm
|16nm
|14nm
|14nm
|14nm
Here we've listed all of the GTX 1080 graphics cards currently available, separated by brand:
Asus
Asus ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Strix OC Edition 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
Asus GeForce GTX 1080 Turbo 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
EVGA
EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Classified Gaming ACX 3.0 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW DT Gaming ACX 3.0 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW Gaming ACX 3.0 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW Hybrid Gaming 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW Hydro Copper Gaming 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW2 Gaming iCX 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Gaming 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Gaming ACX 3.0 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Hybrid Gaming 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 SC Gaming ACX 3.0 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 SC2 Gaming iCX 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
Gigabyte
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Aorus 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 G1 Gaming 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Turbo OC 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Windforce OC 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Xtreme Water Cooling 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
MSI
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Aero OC 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Armor 8G 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Armor OC 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Duke OC 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Founders Edition 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Gaming 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Gaming X+8G 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Sea Hawk X 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Sea Hawk EK X 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
Zotac
Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 AMP! Edition 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 AMP! Extreme Edition 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 AMP! Extreme+ Edition 11GB GDDR5XView Deal
Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 ArcticStorm 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 ArcticStorm Thermaltake Anniversary Edition 8GB GDDR5XView Deal
Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Mini IceStorm 8B GDDR5XView Deal
