Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 64 Nitro+ Review

Results: Division, Doom & Ghost Recon
Tom Clancy’s The Division (DirectX 12) @ 2560x1440
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
Tom Clancy’s The Division (DirectX 12) @ 3840x2160
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
Doom (Vulkan) @ 2560x1440
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
Doom (Vulkan) @ 3840x2160
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (DX11) @ 2560x1440
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (DX11) @ 3840x2160
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
There is so much hardware out there with cut corners that it's nice to see something work so well.
I wrote on page Two:
My bad, I must have skimmed over that part. Thanks!
So ... with some underclocking and undervolting, this should perform on the level of the 1080 while being more future proof. Got it.
Wonderful work AMD! Too bad miners skyrocketed the price.
And will there be a Vega 56 version?
What's the verdict on the previously reported 'elevation difference' between the memory stacks and processor?
Powercolor got unmolded and the result is well-known. But I also know from others, that Sapphire is using also both packages. The 3rd package version is Vega56 only.