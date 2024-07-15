Dell S3222DGM, our top-rated gaming monitor, drops to all-time low of $229

The Dell S3222DGM has long stood atop our list of the best gaming monitors and for good reason. The 32-inch, curved display has an epic contrast ratio of 3718:1 which makes colors pop. Its 2560 x 1440 resolution is shar and its 165 Hz refresh rate is smooth. Sure, you could get a monitor with a higher resolution or refresh rate, but for most people, this is the perfect balance between price and performance.

And now, the price of the Dell S3222DGM is at an all-time low of $229 at Best Buy. Though Amazon has a lot of great monitor deals this Prime Day season, it can't hold a candela to this one. The monitor typically goes for $329 and the previous low price we've seen was $239 last Cyber Monday.

Dell S3222DGM, 32-inch 2K 165 Hz Monitor: now $229 at Best Buy (was $329)

This is the lowest price ever on our favorite gaming monitor. The S3222DGM has an epic contrast ratio, speedy 165 Hz refresh rate, a curved panel and a 2560 x 1440 resolution.

When we reviewed the Dell S3222DGM in 2022, we were really impressed with its combination of vibrant images and tear-free gaming. "There is nothing better than a high-contrast VA panel, and the Dell S3222DGM is one of the best I’ve seen," Contributing Editor Christian Eberle wrote. "It strikes a rare balance between gaming performance and image quality."

In our tests, the monitor showed a contrast ratio of 3,718:1, which even beats other VA monitors we tested and it absolutely destroys IPS monitors, which usually can't even hit 1000:1.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The screen was also highly accurate, with a Grayscale error DeltaE of just 0.54, better than any of its competitors.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

According to our colorimeter, the Dell S3222DGM can reproduce a strong 122.6 percent of the sRGB gamut and 85.9 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut. The color quality also stands out because of the high contrast ratio. Those bright colors will look extra bright when the dark pixels next to them look really dark.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Dell S3222DGM also has excellent screen uniformity, lacking noticeable glow and bleed.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

