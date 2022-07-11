12TB WD Red Pro Hard Drive Falls to All-Time Low Price for Prime Day

If you need voluminous high-performance internal storage, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this 12TB WD Red Pro NAS hard drive that's on sale for a mere $239. That's $60 off, an all-time low, and comes with free shipping from Newegg (you'll need to use the FTSBUAA749 promo code). This is the cheapest we can remember seeing a WD internal drive of this caliber — the 12TB WD Red Pro NAS drive weighs in at only $15-per-TB.

That's a great price for a 3.5" SATA drive that spins at 7,200 RPM, boasts a 256MB cache, and can deliver up to 196 MB/s of throughput. While the Red Plus NAS HDD is officially geared for demanding use in a network storage device, this drive will be just as potent in a desktop PC. The Red Plus also uses the high-performance Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) tech, so you don't have to worry about the performance-sapping SMR technology that is often found in value-centric drives.

This 3.5" SATA drive spins at 7,200 RPM, boasts a 256MB cache and can deliver up to 196 MB/s of throughput. It comes with a three-year warranty and 180TB/year workload rating, making it suitable for the most demanding use.

Many value seekers will buy cheap external hard drives and "shuck" them by popping them out of their casing, thus getting a solid deal on a slower hard drive that they can then pop into their desktop PC. However, shucking a drive voids the warranty.



In contrast, this drive is already configured as an internal drive, meaning there's no warranty-voiding shucking required, and it has a three-year warranty. The warranty covers 24x7 use in multi-drive environments, like small or medium business NAS with up to 8 drive bays, meaning it is designed to survive in harsh environments. The warranty also covers a 180TB/year workload. Paired with a 600,000 load/unload cycle rating, this three-year warranty is far above what you'll find with most desktop PC-class internal drives.

This drive is great for bulk data storage, like videos, pictures, and backups, but heck out our Prime Day SSD deals page if you're in the market for much speedier devices for gaming and other high-performance workloads.

