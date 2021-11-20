Best Acer Nitro 5 Black Friday Deals 2021

Acer's Nitro 5 gaming laptops tend to have fairly plain exteriors, lower-end specs and lower price points to match. Newer models, like some released this summer, do have some higher-end chips and GPUs more commonly found on the best gaming laptops, plus higher MSRPs to compensate. At any rate, there's so many models available that it's still generally safe to call them entry level gaming laptops, which is why you're likely to see plenty of them among the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals.

Black Friday means not just the newest laptops going on sale, but also old models as well. This can be a great way to get competitive Acer Nitro 5 hardware while keeping your wallet thick.

If you wish to go that route, 2020's 15-inch AMD-powered Acer Nitro 5 refresh already cost a more-than-reasonable $669 when it came out, and is sure to be going for even less this holiday season. Of course, you'll also be limited to Ryzen 4th Gen chips and a GTX 1650, which is getting pretty long in the tooth at this point.

Other last-gen Nitro 5 configs abound, like 15-inch models with the GTX 1650 and Intel 11th gen chips, or even models with extremely basic GPUs like the very basic Radeon RX 560X. For that reason, it's worth going by the specs when looking at an Acer Nitro 5, rather than the name. Even with models released in the same year, these laptops usually look the same on the outside, but are frequently very different on the inside.

If you want the best the Acer Nitro 5 has to offer, you'll want to go for this year's RTX 30-series refresh. Despite its humble exterior, our review unit for this laptop came with a Ryzen 7 5800H and an RTX 3070, although configurations that offer up to a 5900HX and an RTX 3080 are available. We were impressed by the power on display here, but our configuration cost $1,699, so you'll definitely want to take advantage of Black Friday deals if you choose to opt for the most recent and most powerful Nitro 5.

Best Acer Nitro 5 Deals

Acer Nitro 5: was $779 now $729 at Best Buy Acer Nitro 5: was $779 now $729 at Best Buy

This model comes with an Intel Core i5-11400H, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, as well as a 1080p @ 144Hz screen.

And if you're looking for other options, keep an eye on our real-time deal checkers below:

You can find even more savings at our best Black Friday PC gaming deals page. We're also tracking the best Black Friday monitor deals, best Black Friday CPU deals, best Black Friday SSD deals, best Black Friday gaming laptop deals, best Black Friday 3D printer deals, best Black Friday Raspberry Pi deals and the Best Black Friday PC hardware deals overall.