Best Black Friday AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Deals

There's no denying that AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT is one of the best graphics cards that money can buy. With the global semiconductor shortage still in full effect, it's hard finding the Navi 21-powered graphics card in stock, much less at the reference card's $999 MSRP. However, if you're looking for a capable performer at 4K, the Radeon RX 6900 XT is a great choice.

The latest data from our GPU price index shows that the Radeon RX 6900 XT typically sells for an average price of $1,500 on eBay, which falls in line with the pricing from retailers. By the outlook of the current graphics card market, Black Friday probably won't improve pricing by a huge amount. We can't guarantee that you'll save hundreds of dollars, but a discount is still a discount at the end of the day - even if it's just $100.

If you're set on picking up the Radeon RX 6900 XT this Black Friday, we're tracking the best deals that you can find on the Big Navi graphics card.

ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming D: was $1,599, now $1,499 at Newegg ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming D: was $1,599, now $1,499 at Newegg

The Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming D is a triple-fan monster with vibrant RGB lighting, sporting a boost clock speed up to 2,340 MHz.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC: was $1,759, now $1,609 at Newegg w/ promo code BCMAY22627 and rebate Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC: was $1,759, now $1,609 at Newegg w/ promo code BCMAY22627 and rebate

The Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC features Gigabyte's robust WindForce 3X cooling system to maintain low temperatures. It runs with a 2,050 MHz game clock and 2,285 MHz boost clock.

PowerColor Liquid Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT: was $2,249, now $2,149 at Newegg w/ promo code BCMAY22599 PowerColor Liquid Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT: was $2,249, now $2,149 at Newegg w/ promo code BCMAY22599

The Liquid Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT comes with a full-cover waterblock, ready to integrate into your watercooled PC. PowerColor's GPU isn't a slouch, either, flaunting boost clock speeds up to 2,365 MHz.

You can find even more savings at our best Black Friday gaming laptop deals page. We're also tracking the best Black Friday monitor deals, best Black Friday SSD deals, best Black Friday CPU deals, best Black Friday 3D printer deals, best Black Friday Raspberry Pi deals and the Best Black Friday PC hardware deals overall. We're also tracking the best RTX 3080 deals and best RTX 3070 deals.