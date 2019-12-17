Dell 27-Inch Gaming Monitor Hits All-Time Low: QHD, 155Hz for $275

Dell S2719DGF (Image credit: Amazon)

While other retailers are selling the 27-inch Dell S2719DGF gaming monitor for as high as $400, it can be yours today from Amazon for just $275.49, the lowest price we've seen yet and one of today's best holiday tech deals.

In our Dell S2719DGF review, we praised its out-of-the-box performance, which included accurate color and, of course, a lot of speed. However, with a TN panel built primarily for fast, competitive gaming, contrast could be better.

The 27-inch panel is a great size for both gaming and office work. If you're currently using a FHD (1920 x 1080) screen, you'll be getting a boost in sharpness, thanks to this display's higher QHD resolution (2560 x 1440).

In terms of gaming attributes, the Dell S2719DGF has a native 144Hz refresh rate that can be overclocked to 155Hz. It also flexes a 1ms gray to gray response time and supports AMD FreeSync for fighting screen tearing if your gaming PC uses an AMD graphics card.

The Dell S2719DGF has plenty of interfaces to go around. You have access to two HDMI ports with HDCP support, one DisplayPort 1.2 output, one headphone jack, and one audio line-out port. The monitor even has its own USB 3.0 hub that provides four USB 3.0 downstream ports and one USB 3.0 upstream port.