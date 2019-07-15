Acer’s QHD 144 Hz G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor Is Cheaper Than Ever

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to shop for gaming monitors, and we’ve got one that boasts both a premium resolution and speedy specs for $299, down from an MSRP of $400.

With a TN panel, the XG270HU brings the speed you need for highly competitive gaming, like a 144 Hz refresh rate and impressive 1ms GTG response time. And that’s all at QHD resolution, the sweet spot between fast but lower-res 1080p monitors and pricey 4K gaming monitors that demand a premium graphics card. The XG270HU manages to balance speed, resolution and now price.

On top of that, the monitor supports FreeSync, for AMD graphics users, and is also G-Sync Compatible, so you can also run adaptive sync with an Nvidia graphics card. Additional perks include 350 nits max brightness, two 2W speakers, a DVI port, HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort, plus seductive red styling.

At $299, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for the XG270HU. Despite its $399 MSRP, it has sold for as high as $513 last year and $375 this month. But if you’re still not sold yourself, you can find help on determining if this is the right monitor for you via our monitor buying guide.

