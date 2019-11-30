Intel's 1TB 660p PCIe SSD On Sale Now For Just $83 For Cyber Monday

(Image credit: Amazon)

Most of us are old enough to remember a time, only a year or two ago, when a 1TB SSD cost hundreds of dollars. Today, thanks to the advent of three-or-four layered NAND flash and a glut of product on the market, you can find a decent 1TB drive for under $100.

The Intel 660p is an M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD in the 2280 (80mm) form factor that the almost all laptops and desktops with M.2 slots support. If you're planning to upgrade a laptop this Cyber Monday, make sure that it has an M.2 slot you can access.

1TB Intel 660p M.2 PCIe SSD is on sale now at Newegg for just $83

Intel's SSD 660p pairs QLC (quad-level cell) memory with an efficient SMI 2263 controller. Because of Intel's special firmware, the drive is able to achieve solid performance with a minimal amount of DRAM cache.

Specifications

Capacity 1TB Interface M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 Control Protocol NVMe Controller SMI 2263 NAND Type QLC Sequential Read/Write 1,800 / 1,800 MB/s Read / Write IOPS 150K / 220K Endurance 200TBW Warranty 5-Years

Performance

In our review of the the 1TB Intel 660p PCIe SSD, we noted that the drive outperformed a number of its competitors, including the Crucial MX 500 and, in some cases the Samsung 970 EVO. For example, the SSD 660p loaded a Final Fantasy XIV game scene in just 21.4 seconds, which was slightly ahead of Samsung's EVO drive and only a second or so behind competitors the Toshiba OCZ RD400.

The SSD 660p is also one of the most power efficient SSDs we've ever tested, consuming just 0.033 watts while idle and 2.31 watts under load. That makes it an ideal drive for laptops, where lower power consumption means longer battery life.

