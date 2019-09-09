Lightning Deal: Grab a Raspberry Pi 3 B+ for $30



We're big fans of the Raspberry Pi 4 B, because it's a lot faster than its predecessors and supports USB 3.0 peripherals. However, there are still some good reasons that a person might want to buy the Raspberry Pi 3 B+, the fastest Pi before the 4. Perhaps you want to run game emulators, which are still not officially supported on the Pi 4 or maybe you want to use some of the many cases or arcade boxes that are built specifically to work with 3-series Pis.



Whatever your reason, you can now score a Raspberry Pi 3 B+ for just $30 on Amazon with no waiting. This board has a list price of $35, but on Amazon, it's usually $37 or more. The deal is available through 4:30 pm ET or until all units are claimed.



So, if you want an inexpensive By comparison, an entry-level Raspberry Pi 4 B has a list price of $35, but on Amazon, you can't buy one for less than $46. However, other e-tailers such as Vilros, Canakit and Microcenter have all the boards at their MSRP or lower, but don't provide free shipping. Microcenter even has the Pi 3 B+ for $30 as its regular price, but you need to go into one of the brick and mortar stores to get it.So, if you want an inexpensive Raspberry Pi that has great support and is fast enough to perform all the usual Raspberry Pi tasks, this $30 deal on Amazon is a good one.