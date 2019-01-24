Sapphire Radeon VII Listing Reveals Upcoming Card's Memory Speed, Power Consumption

Sapphire Technology, a Chinese AMD graphics card manufacturer and one of AMD's biggest partners has officially listed its version of the soon-to-be-released Radeon VII graphics card. sharing some new information about the GPU along with it.

We know a few things about AMD's 7nm Radeon VII gaming graphics card. One is that only reference models will be available at launch. AMD allegedly didn't give its partners enough time to work on their own custom designs. This basically means that at launch, consumers will all be getting the same graphics card, no matter the brand.

Until now, we've also known the majority of the specs for the upcoming card, except for memory speed and power consumption. Although we've pretty much filled in blanks, Sapphire's posting has shed some light on the matter.

Based on the Vega 20 silicon built under TSMC's 7nm process node, Sapphire's posting says the Radeon VII is outfitted with 3,840 Stream Processors. As per the chipmaker's specifications, the graphics card has a 1,450MHz base clock and a 1,800MHz boost clock. Notably, Sapphire's model is listed with a 50MHz lower base and boost clock. It says Radeon VII comes with 16GB of HBM2 memory operating at 1,000MHz (2,000MHz effective) across a 4096-bit memory bus, which works out to 1 TB/s of bandwidth.

According to Sapphire, the Radeon VII's power consumption is rated for 300W, which falls in line with our earlier speculation. The graphics card draws power from two 8-pin PCIe power connectors. A power supply with a minimum capacity of 650W is recommended for an average system.

The Sapphire Radeon VII will be available for $699 starting on February 7. For a limited time, it'll come with the Raise the Game Fully Loaded bundle. The bundle consists of free copies of the recently released Resident Evil 2 and two unreleased AAA titles, Devil May Cry 5 and Tom Clancy's The Division 2.