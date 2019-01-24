Trending

Sapphire Radeon VII Listing Reveals Upcoming Card's Memory Speed, Power Consumption

By Graphics 

Sapphire Technology, a Chinese AMD graphics card manufacturer and one of AMD's biggest partners has officially listed its version of the soon-to-be-released Radeon VII graphics card. sharing some new information about the GPU along with it.

(Image credit: Sapphire)

We know a few things about AMD's 7nm Radeon VII gaming graphics card. One is that only reference models will be available at launch. AMD allegedly didn't give its partners enough time to work on their own custom designs. This basically means that at launch, consumers will all be getting the same graphics card, no matter the brand.

Until now, we've also known the majority of the specs for the upcoming card, except for memory speed and power consumption. Although we've pretty much filled in blanks, Sapphire's posting has shed some light on the matter.

(Image credit: Sapphire)

Based on the Vega 20 silicon built under TSMC's 7nm process node, Sapphire's posting says the Radeon VII is outfitted with 3,840 Stream Processors. As per the chipmaker's specifications, the graphics card has a 1,450MHz base clock and a 1,800MHz boost clock. Notably, Sapphire's model is listed with a 50MHz lower base and boost clock. It says Radeon VII comes with 16GB of HBM2 memory operating at 1,000MHz (2,000MHz effective) across a 4096-bit memory bus, which works out to 1 TB/s of bandwidth.

According to Sapphire, the Radeon VII's power consumption is rated for 300W, which falls in line with our earlier speculation. The graphics card draws power from two 8-pin PCIe power connectors. A power supply with a minimum capacity of 650W is recommended for an average system.

The Sapphire Radeon VII will be available for $699 starting on February 7. For a limited time, it'll come with the Raise the Game Fully Loaded bundle. The bundle consists of free copies of the recently released Resident Evil 2 and two unreleased AAA titles, Devil May Cry 5 and Tom Clancy's The Division 2.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • spentshells 24 January 2019 18:06
    I love getting 3 new games with my new graphics card. I got 3 with my 7850 I bought for 150 and sold for 140 a few days later.
  • yvalsond 24 January 2019 18:20
    Underwhelmed at best. Navi might be great but I'm not waiting so jumping the gun on a rtx 2080 for 730 Euros rather have lower power consumption and potential for dlss and raytracing than only have rastarization for the same price
  • AlistairAB 24 January 2019 19:36
    21709194 said:
    Underwhelmed at best. Navi might be great but I'm not waiting so jumping the gun on a rtx 2080 for 730 Euros rather have lower power consumption and potential for dlss and raytracing than only have rastarization for the same price

    You might want to ask a fellow RTX owner how it is going. "Potential". No ray tracing that you'll want to turn on, and no games with DLSS enabled that you'll want to turn on. Also the only reason why games at 4k don't use over 8GB is automatic memory restrictions.
  • yvalsond 24 January 2019 20:07
    Potential is still better than no potential at all. Also having gimmicks if that's what u want to call it is also still better than no gimmicks. 8gb will be fine for the coming years and 4k is not a viable resolution for the 2080 or radeon 7 as performance is not their so unless you lower settings (which will lower vram usage anyway) there is no problem at all and the few games that use more than 8gbs are not even the games I play not are they optimized very well imo tho I just think the 2080 is more value (still bad value) than the radeon 7 my opinion tho yours may differ
  • gggplaya 24 January 2019 20:26
    21709194 said:
    Underwhelmed at best. Navi might be great but I'm not waiting so jumping the gun on a rtx 2080 for 730 Euros rather have lower power consumption and potential for dlss and raytracing than only have rastarization for the same price

    Navi isn't even designed to compete that high in the graphics cards tier. It's supposed to be in the low to mid-range market. At best, performance will make it up to the Gtx1080/RTX2070/Vega64 level. So there's no point in waiting for anything, if you're shopping at a higher tier than that.

  • edvysas 24 January 2019 20:46
    So power consumption still sucks and 16 GB is basically 8 GB for Nvidia, well, I am unimpressed.
  • markyhdx29 24 January 2019 21:25
    Who says power consumption sux? Did they not demo against RTX cards showing lower power consumption for same tasks?
    Reply
  • Krazie_Ivan 24 January 2019 23:47
    for a last-minute stop-gap card that AMD is losing money on w/o even competing at the highest-end, it sure looks slick with the brushed metal & clean/sharp lines on every side. not that looks are the most important thing... hopefully it runs far cooler with that new tri-fan vertical-dissipation HSF, & (supposed/pre-review sample) lower power consumption.

    still, i'll be waiting for an affordable card (till the end of time? :( ) to replace my 970 hand-me-down. $250 Navi vs 2070 rumor pls be true! lol
  • King_V 25 January 2019 14:50
    21709721 said:
    and 16 GB is basically 8 GB for Nvidia,

    What is that even supposed to mean?
  • King_V 25 January 2019 14:52
    21710195 said:
    card that AMD is losing money on

    This is something I've heard/read people saying a few times, both for VII and Vega56/64, but I've never found whether it's actually true or not.

    Any references or anything that can confirm this?
