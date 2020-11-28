Best Cyber Monday Dell XPS 13 Deals 2020

Dell’s XPS 13 laptops have always had a place among the best Ultrabooks and left fans hungrily awaiting deals on these devices. The XPS 13 9310, the first XPS 13 to use a Tiger Lake chip, is no exception, and its recent release means that previous models like the XPS 13 9300 will probably be going on sale soon. That’s why, with Cyber Monday deals season upon us, we’re listing all the best sales we can find on these laptops in their various configurations.



Best Cyber Monday Dell XPS 13 (9310) Deals

The Dell XPS 13 9310 is the first XPS 13 laptop to use an 11th gen Intel chip, which means it’s also the first XPS 13 laptop to have Intel Iris Xe graphics and Thunderbolt 4 compatibility. That extra power does mean it loses about an hour and a half of battery life compared to its 10th gen predecessor, but that still leaves with about 11 hours of usability. This is a recent machine, so deals are likely to be difficult to come by, but we’ll post any we find below.



FHD Dell XPS 13 9310 Touch: was $1,499 now $1,322 at Dell

The touch version of the Dell XPS 13 9310 with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, integrated Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 1920 x 1200 display is currently down $177 on Dell's website.

4K Dell XPS 13 9310 Touch: was $1,899 now $1,616 at Dell

The touch version of the Dell XPS 13 9310 with an Intel Core i7-1185G7 CPU, integrated Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 3840 x 2400 display is currently down $177 on Dell's website.

The Cheapest Older XPS 13 Model Deals

If you don’t need to have a top-of-the-line machine, older Dell XPS 13s are still plenty easy to recommend. XPS 13 9300s have the same 1920 x 1200 touchscreen option (or a 4K option) as the 9310, and many older XPS 13s have older 10th gen Intel chips that are still likely to be relevant for a few more years. The 9300 also beats its Tiger Lake successor on battery life by about an hour and a half, landing at 12:39 hours of life on our benchmarks. And because these machines have now been outclassed by the 9310, it’s more likely to have cheaper deals, which we’ll post below.

i3-10110U Dell XPS 13: was $849 now $734 at Dell

The version of the Dell XPS 13 with an Intel Core i3-10110U CPU, integrated Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of LPDDR3-2133 MHz RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1920 x 1080 display is currently down $188 on Dell's website after applying the coupon code WEEKEND10.

i5-10210U Dell XPS 13: was $999 now $832 at Dell

The version of the Dell XPS 13 with an Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, integrated Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of LPDDR3-2133 MHz RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1920 x 1080 display is currently down $165 on Dell's website.

i7-10510U Dell XPS 13: was $1,149 now $979 at Dell

The version of the Dell XPS 13 with an Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, integrated Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of LPDDR3-2133 MHz RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 1920 x 1080 display is currently down $170 on Dell's website.

i7-10710U, 256GB SSD Dell XPS 13 Touch: was $1,599 now $1,224 at Dell

The version of the Dell XPS 13 with an Intel Core i7-10710U CPU, integrated Intel UHD graphics, 16GB of LPDDR3-2133 MHz RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1920 x 1080 touch display is currently down $350 on Dell's website.