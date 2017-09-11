Ryzen 7 And 1080 Ti Giveaway!

Update, 9/11/17, 9:07am PT: There are 24 hours left in our epic summer giveaway. Good news, we've increased the methods for entry. You can now enter by posting a hyperlink directly to your comment in the giveaway thread (linked here). Head to the giveaway thread for detailed instructions on how to enter.

Original:

The second of our two back-to-back summer giveaways is now open! If you didn’t get lucky during our Best PC Builds giveaway, now’s your chance to win big. UK members, keep reading! In what might be a first in Tom’s Hardware history, we’re proud to announce that our big summer giveaways are now available to our friends across the pond. That’s right, all UK members are now able to enter!

For our second summer sweepstakes, we’ve assembled a premium hardware bundle that would make anyone pine for the great indoors. Our two-week-long Beat the Heat Summer giveaway features an ultra-premium AMD Ryzen 7 1700 CPU starter bundle, including an MSI GeForce GTX 1080 TI Duke 11G OC, MSI X370 Xpower Gaming Titanium Motherboard, and a SeaSonic FOCUS Plus 850 Gold PSU.

Our second-place winner will be keeping it cool thanks to a supersized Steam gift card worth a whopping $500, which is enough dough to cover any gamer’s wish list and is perfect for escaping the sweltering sun. Just like in our last big summer giveaway, we’re also offering 100 Runner-Up Prizes for Arctic MX-4 Thermal Compound and an exclusive Tom’s Hardware case badge.

Please see the giveaway thread (linked here) for detailed instructions on how to enter.

The Tom’s Hardware Beat the Heat Summer Giveaway starts Tuesday, August 29, and it will close at 12pm EDT on Tuesday, September 12.

What: The Tom’s Hardware Beat the Heat Summer Giveaway

Prize: Grand Prize: MSI GeForce GTX 1080 TI Duke 11G OC, MSI X370 Xpower Gaming Titanium Motherboard, a SeaSonic FOCUS Plus 850 Gold PSU, and an AMD Ryzen 7 1700 CPU. Second Place: $500 Steam Gift Card. 100 Runner-Up Prizes: 1 tube of ARCTIC MX-4 Thermal Compound.

Where: This Thread in the Graphics Forum

How: Follow the instructions on the giveaway widget and log into your Tom’s Hardware account

When: The Tom’s Hardware Beat the Heat Summer Giveaway will start this Tuesday, August 29 and close at 12pm EDT on Tuesday, September 12.