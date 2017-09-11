Trending

Ryzen 7 And 1080 Ti Giveaway!

Update, 9/11/17, 9:07am PT: There are 24 hours left in our epic summer giveaway. Good news, we've increased the methods for entry. You can now enter by posting a hyperlink directly to your comment in the giveaway thread (linked here). Head to the giveaway thread for detailed instructions on how to enter.

Original:

The second of our two back-to-back summer giveaways is now open! If you didn’t get lucky during our Best PC Builds giveaway, now’s your chance to win big. UK members, keep reading! In what might be a first in Tom’s Hardware history, we’re proud to announce that our big summer giveaways are now available to our friends across the pond. That’s right, all UK members are now able to enter!

For our second summer sweepstakes, we’ve assembled a premium hardware bundle that would make anyone pine for the great indoors. Our two-week-long Beat the Heat Summer giveaway features an ultra-premium AMD Ryzen 7 1700 CPU starter bundle, including an MSI GeForce GTX 1080 TI Duke 11G OC, MSI X370 Xpower Gaming Titanium Motherboard, and a SeaSonic FOCUS Plus 850 Gold PSU.

Our second-place winner will be keeping it cool thanks to a supersized Steam gift card worth a whopping $500, which is enough dough to cover any gamer’s wish list and is perfect for escaping the sweltering sun. Just like in our last big summer giveaway, we’re also offering 100 Runner-Up Prizes for Arctic MX-4 Thermal Compound and an exclusive Tom’s Hardware case badge.

Please see the giveaway thread (linked here) for detailed instructions on how to enter.

The Tom’s Hardware Beat the Heat Summer Giveaway starts Tuesday, August 29, and it will close at 12pm EDT on Tuesday, September 12. 

What: The Tom’s Hardware Beat the Heat Summer Giveaway

Prize: Grand Prize: MSI GeForce GTX 1080 TI Duke 11G OC, MSI X370 Xpower Gaming Titanium Motherboard, a SeaSonic FOCUS Plus 850 Gold PSU, and an AMD Ryzen 7 1700 CPU.  Second Place: $500 Steam Gift Card. 100 Runner-Up Prizes: 1 tube of ARCTIC MX-4 Thermal Compound.

Where: This Thread in the Graphics Forum

How: Follow the instructions on the giveaway widget and log into your Tom’s Hardware account

When:  The Tom’s Hardware Beat the Heat Summer Giveaway will start this Tuesday, August 29 and close at 12pm EDT on Tuesday, September 12.

35 Comments
  • Tiya__ 29 August 2017 15:27
    Beat the Heat toms hardware is good, this is a qa test
    Reply
  • TechyInAZ 29 August 2017 16:09
    Finally international giveaways are a thing!! WHOO!!!
    Reply
  • 10tacle 29 August 2017 17:39
    Question: are winners of these sweepstakes notified by a PM through their Tom's account or by the email that is attached to their account? I ask this because I do not check the email that I have my Tom's account tagged with.
    Reply
  • TechyInAZ 29 August 2017 18:46
    20117080 said:
    Question: are winners of these sweepstakes notified by a PM through their Tom's account or by the email that is attached to their account? I ask this because I do not check the email that I have my Tom's account tagged with.

    Usually it's just email.
    Reply
  • sammorgen000 29 August 2017 23:46
    This is my first Toms hardware comment and good luck everyone even though I only want the luck
    Reply
  • clonazepam 30 August 2017 01:40
    20117320 said:
    nothing new here. entered before; and its more like this site forces people to get all the different social media platform accounts to get a dismal chance for nothing at all. for this site giving away is like making a payment for a massive advertisement made possible for every single person who buys into the scam. adding ability for UK to enter only reduces everyone else's already dismal chance and it only benefits this site to get extra advertisement for 0 additional cost.

    A couple clicks of the mouse, and a few taps at the keyboard, and I've already won twice here at Tom's Hardware. I don't enter anymore and just try to spread the goodwill. Good luck to you if you do decide to enter.
    Reply
  • Lucky_SLS 30 August 2017 01:49
    @TechyinAZ it's only for US and UK. That's not international :(
    Reply
  • kagid125 31 August 2017 15:51
    im from asia i hope i can still win :(
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 31 August 2017 15:59
    Great giveaways , Thanks!
    Reply
  • jragonsoul 31 August 2017 17:06
    Big money, no wammys!
    Reply