This RTX 3080-armed Alienware Aurora Desktop is Cheaper Than Ever: Real Deals

It's the RTX 3080 gaming PC deal you've all been waiting for...

(Image credit: Future)

This is the deal you've all been waiting for. Right now at Dell, the Alienware Aurora gaming desktop with RTX 3080 is back down to its lowest ever price.

At just $2,155, this is a huge $714 price cut and Dell hasn't compromised on the other components to get this headline, as you'll find an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD. 

A price this low is usually on Intel-based systems only, but this is the first time an RTX 3080 Aurora with AMD has received a discount this cheap.

Not only that, but you can still accessorize your pre-build purchase with $100 off a Razer keyboard, mouse and headset bundle, get an Asus RTX 3080 gaming laptop for under two thousand bucks and more.

Alienware Aurora R12

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition (RTX 3080): was $2,869, now $2,155 at Dell
This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R12 features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 10GB video memory, 16GB DDR4 XMP RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

View Deal
Razer Huntsman Gaming Bundle – Keyboard + Mouse + Pad + Headset: was $249, now $149 at CostCo

Razer Huntsman Gaming Bundle – Keyboard + Mouse + Pad + Headset: was $249, now $149 at CostCo
Get all you need in the peripheral department in the all-in-one bundle from Razer, which features a great Huntsman TKL keyboard, Viper Ultimate gaming mouse, Blackshark V2 headset and a huge mouse pad.

View Deal
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $1,999 at Newegg

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $1,999 at Newegg
This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display.

View Deal
Ryzen 9 5950X: was $799, now $679 at Newegg with code SSBP223

Ryzen 9 5950X: was $799, now $679 at Newegg with code SSBP223
The Ryzen 9 5950X is a flagship multi-core beast with 16 Zen 3 cores, running at a 3.4 GHz base clock and 4.9 GHz boost clock. This chip is handles gaming and productivity tasks with ease with comparably low power draw versus the competition from Intel.

View Deal

Asus TUF Dash F15
Our Review
1
ASUS TUF DASH F15 Intel Core...
Amazon
£979
Amazon
£979
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
2
Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Gaming...
very.co.uk
very.co.uk
View Deal
Razer Blade 15 (2020)
Our Review
3
RAZER Blade 15.6" Gaming...
Currys
Currys
View Deal
Asus Rog Strix Scar 17
(1TB)
(1TB)
Our Review
4
Asus Rog Strix Scar 17 Ryzen...
Ebuyer
Ebuyer
View Deal
Alienware m17 R4
Our Review
5
ALIENWARE M17 R4 GAMING LAPTOP
Dell Consumer UK
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15
(1TB)
(1TB)
Our Review
6
ASUS ROG Zephyrus 15.6in R9...
argos.co.uk
argos.co.uk
View Deal
Asus Rog Strix Scar 17
(2TB)
(2TB)
Our Review
7
Asus ROG Strix Ryzen 9-5900H...
Laptops Direct
Laptops Direct
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
8
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop...
Razer
Razer
View Deal
Asus Rog Strix Scar 17
(1TB)
(1TB)
Our Review
9
ASUS ROG STRIX SCAR 17 AMD...
Box
Box
View Deal
Acer Nitro 5
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Our Review
10
Acer Nitro 5 NH-QANEK-001...
Microsoft UK IE
View Deal
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
