Get This Corsair ATX Mid Tower Case for Less Than Half Price

Corsair’s 4000D ATX Mid Tower case is down to less than $40 at Newegg , thanks to a discount code and mail-in rebate.

This is an immensely good discount, totaling a $55 savings on a case that is normally $95 and offers great airflow and a stylish design for your build.

Corsair 4000D ATX Mid Tower case: was $94.99, now $39.99 with code EMCEYEB26 and mail-in rebate (code works on white case only)

The clean, restrained design of this case ensures your build will fit into any setup with style, while giving you a tempered glass side to see all of your components at work. Plus, with two 120mm fans included, wide ventilation channels for ample airflow, support for vertical GPU mounting and a price cut this deep, it’s simply the best case deal you can find right now.View Deal

Read our Corsair 4000D review and you'll immediately see why this is such a good special offer. Having earned our coveted Editor’s Choice award, this case offers clean aesthetics, a refined interior, great thermal performance and a mesh option for performance builders.

As for dimensions, the case itself measures in at 18.3 x 9.06 x 17.8 inches (466 x 230 x 453 mm) with a max GPU length of 14.2 inches (360 mm). This is a worthwhile sequel to the Corsair 450D case and a mighty impressive savings.