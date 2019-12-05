Our Favorite Wrist Rest Ever Is at Its Lowest Price, Just $15

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you’re someone who does a lot of typing all day, your wrists could probably use a rest. And while many of the best gaming keyboards and mechanical ones come with a free wrist rest, they’re often nothing special or, worse, disappointingly flimsy or hard. Happily, as Cyber Week tech deals are still here, we’ve spotted our favorite wrist rest of all time on sale for $25% off .

HyperX Wrist Rest - was $20, now $15 @ Amazon

This wrist rest not only raises your wrists for reducing strain, it’s also cozy. That’s because it’s stuffed with thick memory foam and cooling gel. Plus, it’ll stay in place, thanks to its anti-slip grip on the bottom. It’s currently selling for its lowest price.View Deal

We’ve said it before: the HyperX wrist rest is the best wrist rest around. A couple members of the Tom’s Hardware staff even use it daily in the office. That’s because it feels both comfortable and durable, even after over 8 months of usage. As I write this, I'm also using the wrist rest (borrowed from my colleague) and appreciate the solid, yet accommodating, feel of the memory foam block and the sensation of the cooling gel that make my wrists melt without feeling weary.

It should also be able to blend into most PC set-ups with its simple, black fabric (reminiscent of spandex) with red stitching and a subtle logo. Meanwhile, the rubber, texturized bottom means the wrist rest will stay in place, even during aggressive typing. If you're looking to make typing more enjoyable, here's a cheap way to do it.