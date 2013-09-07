Trending

Philips Announces 144 Hz Gaming LCD

By

Philips has announced a new 144 Hz gaming monitor, and it comes with a wired SmartKeypad.

Philips has announced a new monitor. While at first it might seem like an ordinary Full-HD TN panel-based monitor, it actually isn't. The monitor will be known as the Brilliance 242G5DJEB/75.

The monitor, which features an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, has a refresh rate of an impressive 144 Hz. Pair this with a 1 ms GtG response time, and you'll have a pretty fluid image, assuming that your graphics card can pump out frames fast enough.

The unit also has a horizontal viewing angle of 170º. Connectivity is handled by a VGA port, a Dual-Link DVI port, HDMI, and a DisplayPort connector. The screen also has a built-in USB 3.0 hub with four ports.

Included with the monitor is a wired remote. This SmartKey pad allows easy access to the controls for quick and snappy switching between presets.

There is no word yet on when the monitor will be available in stores, though an earlier revision already seems to be available in Europe for just over €350.

29 Comments Comment from the forums
  • qlum 07 September 2013 08:18
    My problem with all those gaming lcd's is that they all use tn panels which are not that great image quality wise.
  • tomfreak 07 September 2013 09:01
    how this gonna work with Vsync when it is 30/60/120 base?
  • friskiest 07 September 2013 09:25
    Not all TNs are made equal, TN panels (while still inherently inferior to IPS and MVA picture wise) found on expensive monitors like the BenQ XL2420T and PX2370 are great, I've seen them personally and not only are they vibrant but also have great contrast ratio, granted I'm not a photographer and I'm not avid with color accuracy. I guess its best to wait on a tftcentral review to see if its really good.
  • stoogie 07 September 2013 09:35
    Release a 2560x1440 ips 120hz monitor already, koreans have done it for 2 years now at $700, why cant u?
    Reply
  • knightmike 07 September 2013 09:57
    Yeah, 170 degrees if you don't mind your picture in monochrome.
    I hope it works better than my last Philips product. A 22 watt CFL that was supposed to last 8,000 hours but barely lasted 1,000.
  • demonSE 07 September 2013 11:07
    Wait, 2 years? And every time I ask around I always get smacked with "they don't exist".
    So where are these 120Hz 2560x1440 monitors at?
    Reply
  • Jonjolt 07 September 2013 11:26
    The reason for TN panels is they have a faster response time.
    Reply
  • 07 September 2013 11:56
    11494310 said:
    Wait, 2 years? And every time I ask around I always get smacked with "they don't exist".
    So where are these 120Hz 2560x1440 monitors at?
    Go to eBay and look for "Yamakasi Catleap 120Hz". It's $630 right now.
  • Vladislaus 07 September 2013 12:51
    11493999 said:
    My problem with all those gaming lcd's is that they all use tn panels which are not that great image quality wise.
    Because white gaming is better to have a faster response time than a higher color accuracy.
  • stoogie 07 September 2013 13:24
    11494310 said:
    Wait, 2 years? And every time I ask around I always get smacked with "they don't exist".
    So where are these 120Hz 2560x1440 monitors at?

    catleap crossover other, ebay
