MSI Unveils Snazzy Premium GAMING SLI Bridge

Ever since Nvidia unveiled its original fancy SLI Bridges, we've seen a heap of manufacturers unveil their own variants to match their own coolers. MSI has remained silent on the subject though, until now. Meet the MSI premium GAMING SLI Bridge.

The bridge follows the design of MSI's TwinFrozr coolers, and is therefore themed in black and red, with a large MSI gaming emblem. This MSI emblem is illuminated, and its lighting can be controlled through the MSI Gaming App.

According to MSI, the bridge is built to support 2-way SLI for 900-Series Nvidia graphics cards, although we reckon you can use it on older cards, too. Heck, if you wanted to draw some rather peculiar looks to your system, you could opt to use it on Asus or Gigabyte graphics cards with their respective coolers, much to their dismay, no doubt.

The unit weighs 50 grams, measures 9.6 x 3.5 cm, and is 2.1 cm thick. It is spaced to span across four PCI-Express slots, giving a dual-slot dual-GPU setup one slot of room to breathe. Unfortunately, MSI did not unveil any additional bridges for different spacing, three-way, or four-way SLI configurations. Perhaps those will come later.

There's no word on pricing or availability either, although if it is priced anything like the other bridges, you're probably looking at something between $20 and $30.

