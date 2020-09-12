Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Reviews Delayed to September 16, RTX 3070 Available On October 15

Nvidia announced today through its GeForce forums that reviews of the GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics card will land on September 16, 2020, at 6am PT. Nvidia hadn't previously revealed the timeline for the first RTX 3080 reviews, but, as evidenced by a post on the r/Nvidia subreddit, the original review date for the RTX 3080 has apparently been delayed.

Company representative NV_Tim explained that "Due to COVID, delayed shipping and other issues, we received many requests from folks asking for more time to finish their review of the RTX 3080 Founders Edition."

(Image credit: r/Nvidia)

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia had previously stated that the $499 RTX 3070 would come at a "later date" in October, but cleared that up with today's announcement, too. Nvidia appears to be jumping in front of AMD's pending Big Navi reveal, which comes on October 28, 2020, with its own announcement that the GeForce RTX 3070 will be available on October 15, 2020, at 6am PT.

GeForce RTX 3090 GeForce RTX 3080 GeForce RTX 3070 Titan RTX GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Architecture (GPU) Ampere (GA102) Ampere (GA102) Ampere (GA104)* Turing (TU102) Turing (TU102) CUDA Cores 10,496 8,704 5,888 4,608 4,352 RT Cores 82 68 46 72 68 Tensor Cores 328 272 184 576 544 Texture Units 328 272 184 288 272 Base Clock Rate 1,400 MHz 1,440 MHz 1,500 MHz 1,350 MHz 1,350 MHz Boost Clock Rate 1,700 MHz 1,710 MHz 1,730 MHz 1,770 MHz 1,545 MHz Memory Capacity 24GB GDDR6X 10GB GDDR6X 8GB GDDR6 24GB GDDR6 11GB GDDR6 Memory Speed 19.5 Gbps 19 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Memory Bus 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 384-bit 352-bit Memory Bandwidth 935.8 GBps 760 GBps 448 GBps 672 GBps 616 GBps ROPs 96 88 64 96 88 L2 Cache 6MB 5MB 4MB 6MB 5.5MB TDP 350W 320W 220W 280W 250W Transistor Count ? ? ? 18.6 billion 18.6 billion Die Size ? ? ? 754 mm² 754 mm² MSRP $1,499 $699 $499 $2,499 $999

Nvidia still hasn't revealed the release date for the RTX 3090 reviews, but we do know that the new flagship card will land on September 24, 2020, with an MSRP of $1,499.

Nvidia has promised that the Ampere generation represents the single biggest gen-on-gen performance improvement in the company's history. If true, that will surely lead to some shakeups on our list of Best GPUs. As you would imagine, we will post our review of the Nvidia's first Ampere card, the GeForce RTX 3080, on September 16, 2020, at 6am PT.