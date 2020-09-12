Trending

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Reviews Delayed to September 16, RTX 3070 Available On October 15

By

Nvidia RTX 3070 jumps in before AMD's Big Navi reveal

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia announced today through its GeForce forums that reviews of the GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics card will land on September 16, 2020, at 6am PT. Nvidia hadn't previously revealed the timeline for the first RTX 3080 reviews, but, as evidenced by a post on the r/Nvidia subreddit, the original review date for the RTX 3080 has apparently been delayed. 

Company representative NV_Tim explained that "Due to COVID, delayed shipping and other issues, we received many requests from folks asking for more time to finish their review of the RTX 3080 Founders Edition."

(Image credit: r/Nvidia)

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia had previously stated that the $499 RTX 3070 would come at a "later date" in October, but cleared that up with today's announcement, too. Nvidia appears to be jumping in front of AMD's pending Big Navi reveal, which comes on October 28, 2020, with its own announcement that the GeForce RTX 3070 will be available on October 15, 2020, at 6am PT. 

GeForce RTX 3090GeForce RTX 3080GeForce RTX 3070Titan RTXGeForce RTX 2080 Ti
Architecture (GPU)Ampere (GA102)Ampere (GA102)Ampere (GA104)*Turing (TU102)Turing (TU102)
CUDA Cores10,4968,7045,8884,6084,352
RT Cores8268467268
Tensor Cores328272184576544
Texture Units328272184288272
Base Clock Rate1,400 MHz1,440 MHz1,500 MHz1,350 MHz1,350 MHz
Boost Clock Rate1,700 MHz1,710 MHz1,730 MHz1,770 MHz1,545 MHz
Memory Capacity24GB GDDR6X10GB GDDR6X8GB GDDR624GB GDDR611GB GDDR6
Memory Speed19.5 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps
Memory Bus384-bit320-bit256-bit384-bit352-bit
Memory Bandwidth935.8 GBps760 GBps448 GBps672 GBps616 GBps
ROPs9688649688
L2 Cache6MB5MB4MB6MB5.5MB
TDP350W320W220W280W250W
Transistor Count???18.6 billion18.6 billion
Die Size???754 mm²754 mm²
MSRP$1,499$699$499$2,499$999

Nvidia still hasn't revealed the release date for the RTX 3090 reviews, but we do know that the new flagship card will land on September 24, 2020, with an MSRP of $1,499. 

Nvidia has promised that the Ampere generation represents the single biggest gen-on-gen performance improvement in the company's history. If true, that will surely lead to some shakeups on our list of Best GPUs. As you would imagine, we will post our review of the Nvidia's first Ampere card, the GeForce RTX 3080, on September 16, 2020, at 6am PT.

