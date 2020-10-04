Nvidia RTX 3070's GA104-300 GPU Pictured During Production Validation

Coming hot off the heels of a potential RTX 3070 mobile GPU, a new post from twitter user @Avery78 (via Videocardz) shows a picture of Nvidia's desktop GA104-300 Ampere GPUs being validated for production. The picture originated from a user on the Baidu forums, but it has since been removed. As with all leaked info, though, we have to approach this with some caution, but it does appear to be legitimate.

The GA104-300 is assumed to be a cut-down version of the GA104 die, with 5888 CUDA cores, 184 TMUs, and 96 ROPS. This is likely the RTX 3070 GPU, which features the same specifications. Interestingly, the 3070 does not feature a fully enabled GA104 die. This could indicate an RTX 3070 Ti or RTX 3070 Super is in the works like rumors have suggested, which would compete with future RDNA2 products.

Obviously, this comes as no surprise as the RTX 3070 is slated for a release date of October 29th, so the manufacturing of these GPUs should be in full production in anticipation of market demand. Performance for the RTX 3070 should be somewhere around the RTX 2080 Ti as indicative from Nvidia's latest slide showcasing RTX 3070 performance vs the Turing generation.

The release date for the RTX 3070 is October 29th; let's hope the delayed launch will allow supply to surpass demand at least for a little while.