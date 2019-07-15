Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Sale Starting at $999

Though it's not without its foibles, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best laptops for productivity on the go. This 2.5-pound ultrabook packs a gorgeous 14-inch screen, an excellent tactile keyboard and enough battery life to last all day, but it doesn't come cheap.

While Amazon has Prime Day, Lenovo has its own savings party, offering the 6th Generation X1 Carbon for a starting price of just $999.99 with coupon code THINKCM2. Lenovo has discounts on a number of different configs and even has a sale on the brand new 7th Generation X1 Carbon which promises improved performance and battery life. These are our favorite 6th Gen X1 Carbon configs with their current sale prices.

Note that there are separate coupon codes for different configurations.

Of these, the middle config, which you must get through using the customization menu, offers the best balance of price and performance, simply because it allows you to have 16GB of RAM. The RAM is not user-replaceable, but the NVMe SSD is so we recommend saving the $233 premium you'd pay to move up to a 512GB drive from the default 256GB size. With Prime Day SSD Deals, you can find 512GB SSDs for well under $80 and 1TB drives hovering around or even below the $100 mark.

If you can live with 8GB, which many people can, the $1,139 model is a great value. And if you wish to splurge, that 2K HDR screen is absolutely gorgeous, but it does decrease the battery life.

The 7th Gen X1 Carbon looks about the same, but has some subtle differences. It's about 0.1 pounds lighter, has a slightly faster set of "Whiskey Lake" processors and is available with an optional carbon-fiber lid. Since it's brand new, the prices aren't as good but Lenovo does have a coupon.

If you can splurge, the top-of-the-line model promises a really eye-popping visual experience and comes with a carbon-fiber lid.

