World’s Fastest Gaming Monitor Hits 500 Hz Refresh Rate

According to Chinese news outlet Sina, BOE has made breakthroughs in monitor technology and has built the world's first 500 Hz gaming monitor. The monitor features a 27-inch, Full HD panel equipped with a high-mobility oxide backplane which is how BOE achieved the blisteringly high refresh rate, with a response time of just 1ms.

BOE has ample experience with oxide semiconductor display technology. For example, the company's 500 Hz monitor is significantly faster than the fastest gaming monitors on the market today, from the likes of Asus, Alienware, and Acer, which "only" top out at 360 Hz. Other attributes include accurate 8-bit output and support for an 8-lane eDP signal.

Remember that BOE's monitor is a prototype designed for demonstration purposes only. BOE has not stated if it will be making a 500 Hz gaming panel for the mass market anytime soon, so we could be waiting a long until an official monitor arrives in the hands of gamers.

Even if you could buy this monitor, there remains the question of how practical a monitor like this would be. For gamers, you would need computer hardware that can generate at least 500 FPS in the game you are playing. Unfortunately, it rarely happens and usually requires one of Nvidia's or AMD's best graphics cards while at the same time running lighter games like eSports titles that typically have mediocre graphics.

But if you can take advantage of a monitor of this caliber, you would have a superior advantage in terms of input lag, since the faster a monitor refreshes, the lower the delay is between frames, giving you more information more quickly.