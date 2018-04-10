Get Best Far Cry 5 Performance: 10 Graphics Cards Tested at “Ultra” Quality

How We Tested

Announced in May of 2017, Far Cry 5 was developed by Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Toronto. The developers built this open-world action/adventure first-person shooter using the company's own Dunia Engine, originally derived from Crytek's CryEngine and first introduced alongside Far Cry 2 back in 2008. Naturally, continuous improvement makes it far more advanced now than it was a decade ago.

The game is DirectX 11-compatible and available across multiple platforms (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and of course Windows PC). It's supposedly optimized for AMD Radeon graphics cards, particularly Vega-based boards with support for Rapid Packed Math and Shader Intrinsics. While most of the cards we test come from the mid-range segment, we do include some benchmark results here with higher-end GeForce and Radeon cards to explore those optimizations.

Benchmark Sequence

Far Cry 5 has an integrated benchmark routine that lasts about 60 seconds. We're using that as our sequence of choice for testing graphics performance. The test run is shown below...

Minimum & Recommended System Requirements

The game's Steam page lists its minimum and recommended configurations. These requirements seem reasonable, and roughly on par for what we've come to expect from a modern AAA title. It's especially interesting that Far Cry 5 doesn't seem to be RAM-hungry; Ubisoft recommends "only" 8GB.

Note that the minimum configuration is supposed to facilitate smooth performance at 720p (with entry-level detail settings selected), while the recommended configuration theoretically enables 1920x1080 at 60 FPS using the High graphics preset. You'll most likely have to forget about 4K at 60 FPS. This requires either two GeForce GTX 1080 cards in SLI or two Radeon RX Vega 56 cards in CrossFire.

CONFIGURATION MINIMUM (720p, LOW) RECOMMENDED (1080p, HIGH) Processor Intel Core i5-2400AMD FX-6300 Intel Core i7-4770AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory 8GB 8GB Graphics Card Nvidia GeForce GTX 670AMD Radeon R9 270 Nvidia GeForce GTX 970AMD Radeon R9 290X Operating System Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) Disk Space 40GB 40GB

Test Configuration

Software Configuration Operating System Windows 10 x64 Pro 1709 (16299.248) Graphics Drivers The game was tested using the latest public drivers available at the time we ran our benchmarks: Nvidia GeForce Game Ready 391.35AMD Radeon Adrenalin Edition 18.3.4 Game The most up-to-date version of the game was tested at the time we ran our benchmarks: Far Cry 5 v5.1.2.0

We recently updated our test configuration to better reflect mid-range gaming in 2018. This time around, we picked an AMD Ryzen-based platform, honing in specifically on the 1600X as a great option for enthusiasts looking to save some money.

The Steam survey of hardware and software configurations offers us a view of the most prevalent components and settings (the data comes from March 2018):

8GB RAM comes installed in 42% of gaming PCs (our system has 16GB, similar to close to 40% of surveyed gamers).

comes installed in 42% of gaming PCs (our system has 16GB, similar to close to 40% of surveyed gamers). Full HD resolution is used by 72% of gamers, but 10% are still at 1366x768. QHD is used by only 3.5% of respondents, and 4K remains anecdotal. We will begin by testing at the classic Full HD and then move on to 1440p.

is used by 72% of gamers, but 10% are still at 1366x768. QHD is used by only 3.5% of respondents, and 4K remains anecdotal. We will begin by testing at the classic Full HD and then move on to 1440p. Quad-core CPUs are installed in more than two-thirds of surveyed systems (72%, to be exact). In anticipation of trends in the coming months, we're using a mid-range six-core processor.

Graphics Card Selection

We chose 10 graphics cards for this test, representing mainly entry-level and mainstream options. Here are the competing cards...

Test Procedure

All performance data is collected using the PresentMon tool and our own custom front end.

To accurately represent performance, each graphics card is warmed up to a stable temperature before measurements are collected. Most newer GPUs employ mechanisms to optimize clock rates based on variables such as power and temperature. So, tests run during the warm-up period would convey better performance than you'd see in the real world. We therefore execute the benchmark sequence once to warm up the card prior to gathering official data. For graphics settings, we tested the game at Full HD resolution and then QHD, with the graphics options pushed to the maximum (Ultra preset).



