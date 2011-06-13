Five Mechanical-Switch Keyboards: Only The Best For Your Hands

Ione X-Armor U9BL: Speeds And Feeds
Ione X-Armor U9BL
|Technical Data
|Keyboard Dimensions:
|448 x 150 x 35 mm
|Palm Rest Dimensions:
|446 x 63 x 18 mm
|Weight:
|> 1.3 kg
|Anti-Ghosting:
|NKRO, limited to 6KRO USB operation
|Switches:
|Mechanical Switches, Cherry MX Blue
|Switches
|50 000 Keystrokes 4 mm Total Hub tactile, clicky
|Layout
|German, standard layout
|Wired Connection:
|PS/2 or USB (via adapter)
|Wireless Connection:
|None
|MSRP:
|140.00 USD (unfortunately, difficult to find)
(Source: Ione, Cherry)
